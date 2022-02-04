We already know the semifinals of the Copa del Rey!

We already have it here. The four most fit teams this winter have reached the semi-finals of a Copa del Rey that is more open and exciting than ever. Because the great giants of La Liga have fallen by the wayside, so that Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, ​​Atlético de Madrid or Sevilla will be absent.

Those who have earned their full right to compete for the title, whose semifinals will be played on February 9 and 10 in the first legs; as well as the return matches on March 2 and 3. The only two-legged round they are going to play Vallecano Ray, Valencia, Real Betis Y Athletic Club of Bilbao. A semi-final where, in accordance with UEFA criteria, the double value of away goals is eliminated.

The two winners will meet on April 23 in the grand final at the Estadio de la Cartuja in Seville, this year with the full capacity of the public to experience what is usually the great Spanish football festival. We are now going to know the result of the draw and the last pairings of this championship.

semi-final 1

Rayo Vallecano – Real Betis

semi-final 2

Athletic Bilbao-Valencia