Was the transfer market for Las Águilas good?

Cruz Azul incorporated more players than America with less investment. Was the performance of the board really good in this transfer market?

America stepped strong in this transfer market: after a long journey marked by austerity, he changed his transfer policy in the face of poor sporting results and decided to invest large amounts of money. Thus, he formalized the hiring of five new faces and renewed his staff.

However, and while the followers consider that the Closure 2022 It’s the coach’s last chance Santiago Solari to remain in office, criticism of Santiago Baths They increased too much: in some positions the main orders of the technical director did not arrive, while other reinforcements are not to the liking of the fans and on top of that they took a long time to arrive.

While Las Águilas rose as one of the ten institutions that spent the most money in the world in this winter transfer market, Cruz Azul was the other side: 12 million dollars was what he invested by figures of the stature of Erik Lira, Carlos Rodríguez, Christian Tabó, Uriel Antuna, Luis Abram, Alex Mayorga, Angel Romero and Iván Morales.

La Maquina not only combined a great hierarchy in its signings (Lira, Carlos Rodríguez, Antuna and Romero are the best examples), but also prioritized the knowledge that most already have of the MX League and high-level soccer (most of these elements play with their respective teams).

The contracts of Los Azulcremas, in some cases, are bets, since they are not proven in Aztec football or have not yet reached their ceiling, but they were paid at star prices. Did Cruz Azul negotiate their transfers better than America?