viral video | A woman combs her dogs like famous Hollywood actresses

Holly Evans32, entertains himself for hours with his puppies Baxterthree years old, and Binkieof one, that they allow him to do hairstyles for purest Hollywood style.

Holly, assures that with the hair of her dogs she can recreate the hair of well-known actresses such as Jennifer Aniston or Jennifer Grey.

the lovable ones english cocker spanielwho live in the British town of Nottingham, love that their owner touches their hair and changes their ‘look’ daily.

“My dogs are so nice that they don’t mind me brushing them once in a while,” Evans said. Thus, the young woman recorded a video combing her dogs in a fun way and even added some accessories to them.