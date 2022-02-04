Violeta Isfel is the Mexican Emma Stone and proves it as ‘Cruella’

Mexico City.- The arrival of “cruella” to theaters unleashed a furor among fans of Isfel Violet, since they compared it with Emma Stone, the protagonist of the film Disney.

the actress of Televisa She pleased her followers by putting on makeup like “Cruella”, because those who had already seen the movie told her that she was just like Emma Stone.

One of the photos shared by Violeta Isfel as “Cruella” on social networks./ PHOTO: Instagram



With the help of professional makeup artists, Violeta Isfel transformed into this villain of the novel The Hundred and One Dalmatians from 1956.

the actress of “My husband has a family” He shared on his Instagram his characterization with a wig and a red outfit and a message dedicated to the American.

I always tell them that we must dare to be the women we want to be. So today I wanted to be Cruella Many people who saw the movie wrote me saying, it’s you, you look like, etc. These pics are with lots of love for you. It is a tribute to the great work of Emma Stone. I loved the movie!” Isfel wrote.

‘Just like’ Emma Stone

The comments on Violeta Isfel’s publication as “Cruella” were to tell her that she looks incredible and that she looks just like Emma Stone.

I love it!!!! You look the same”, “I love you and how amazing you look”, “Omg just the same”, “If you look very good and beautiful”, “Emma stone Mexican identical”, “Don’t invent, if you look like a good one”, “If I know They both look beautiful!”, “Since I saw the trailer I keep saying that she is identical to you hahahaha I needed this cosplay”.

Emma Stone stars in ‘Cruella’, available on Disney+ for rent./ PHOTO: Instagram



