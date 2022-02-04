Valentine’s Day is coming! Be affectionate and enjoy these movies as a couple

Valentine’s Day is approaching and a marathon of romantic movies is the perfect plan to light that spark as a couple, so here we recommend some films that have had good reviews by users. It should be noted that these are found on the streaming platform, Netflix.

The perfect date

It’s a teen romantic comedy starring Noah Centineo as the lead, who plays a high school kid who develops an app to offer his fake dating services, but his job gets complicated when he develops feelings for one of his dates.

About time

Starring Domhnall Gleemson and Rachel McAdams, it introduces Tim, a man who inherited the family power of time travel and can use it to change his destiny, making journeys to win over the love of his life.

However, changing history over time has consequences and the couple will have to face them, despite their love.

The holiday

Although it is considered a Christmas movie because it is set in December, the theme of relationships has to do with Valentine’s Day.

In the film, Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet play two women who change cities to forget about their recent breakups and their lives take a turn when they fall in love with new men during their trip.

Crazy for her

It introduces Adri and Carla, a couple of strangers who spend a night together and the next morning Adri discovers that the only way to keep seeing Carla is by voluntarily entering the psychiatric hospital where she is hospitalized.

In addition to showing a love story, the film touches on the subject of mental health through humor and romance.

Four to Dinner

It is a new Italian movie that unlike other romantic comedies, it does not only feature one couple but four.

A group of friends form pairs to explore the possibilities of love and challenge the concept of soul mates that, according to them, does not work scientifically.

365 ID

It is a Polish erotic film that tells the story of Laura, a woman who is kidnapped by a mafia boss during a trip to Sicily and keeps her captive for a year to make her fall in love with him.

At first Laura is not interested in Massimo Torricelli, but throughout the 365 days she begins to arouse emotions accompanied by eroticism towards her kidnapper.

It is a romantic movie with a celebrity cast consisting of Ashton Kutcher, Jennifer Garner, Julia Roberts, Taylor Lautner, Bradley Cooper, Anne Hathaway, Jamie Foxx, Patrick Dempsey, Emma Roberts, Jessica Alba, Taylor Swift, and Jessia Biel.

The actors play loving couples who break up or reconcile before Valentine’s Day, and their stories intertwine throughout the film’s development.

‘Valentine’s day’ was a box office hit because of the flashy cast and became a holiday classic.