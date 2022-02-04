US swimming authorities announce new rules for transgender competitors

“USA Swimming has and will continue to advocate for gender equality and the inclusion of all cisgender and transgender women and their rights to participate in sport,” the organization said in a statement.

The governing body for competitive swimming in the United States, USA Swimming, published new rules on Tuesday regarding the eligibility of elite transgender athletes.

This policy, effective immediately, will require female athletes to have a Testosterone concentration level less than 5 nmol/L for a continuous period of at least 36 months.

Under the new regulations, a decision-making panel made up of three medical experts will decide whether the athlete’s “previous physical development as a man” gives her a “advantage” unfair when trying to compete in women’s competitions against cisgender women.

The reform comes after the recent controversy surrounding trans swimmer of the University of Pennsylvania, Lia Thomas, after she broke the record in the 200-meter and 500-meter freestyle during an intercollegiate women’s competition.

Thomas is believed to have undergone at least a year of testosterone suppression prior to the competition, sparking a debate over whether the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) rules are fair.

“USA Swimming has and will continue to defend the gender equity and inclusion of all cisgender and transgender women and their rights to participate in sport,” the organization said in a statement.

He also added that the development of the elite policy “recognizes a competitive difference in the male and female categories and the disadvantages this presents in elite one-on-one competition”, so “the policy supports the need for competitive fairness. at the highest levels of competition.

Furthermore, recognizing sport as “an important vehicle for positive physical and mental health” the body “has developed specific guidelines for elite and non-elite athletes and elite events” and assured that it will continue to evaluate its policy “with a focus on balancing inclusion and fairness”.