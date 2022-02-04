Unpublished interview with Alice Cooper: “Paul McCartney or Marylin Manson passed by Johnny Depp’s house” – Interviews

Today, on the occasion of Alice Cooper’s birthday, who turns 74, we reveal an unpublished interview with the singer, recorded by Diego Cardeña in 2015, made, at the time, on the occasion of the release of the first self-titled album by Hollywood Vampires .

As you may know, the band formed by Cooper, Johnny Depp and Joe Perry (Aerosmith) was born as a tribute to the club that Alice himself founded together with artists such as John Lennon or Keith Moon in the 70. After the release of their first album, the band had great success playing at festivals around the world, although never in Spain.

When asked about the versions the band chose to play, Cooper had this to say:

“That’s usually the hardest part; because when you try to choose a song by Jim Morrison, or by The Doors or John Lennon, there are many great songs. So we all sat down, Johnny Depp, Joe Perry and myself, and thought about what song we always wanted to play. What song have you been listening to all your life, and you think: ‘wow, I would love to play it’. And so we thought of “Break on Through”. That regarding Jim Morrison. And with John Lennon, instead of doing ‘Imagine’ or something like that, I proposed that we play something more rocker than what he wrote. Something rare. And that’s how ‘Cold Turkey’ came about. That’s actually how we chose the songs… It was a bit selfish of us to choose songs that we would like to play ourselves, but I think we did the right thing by not choosing the ones that would be more obvious.”



“It is also true that we choose four or five of each artist, we play them, and we keep the one that we all liked the most. And we did that because we had a lot of time to rehearse and then to record. And the ones that finally appear on the album are the best takes. Look, for example, when Paul McCartney came into the studio and sat down at the piano and just started playing Badfinger’s ‘Come and Get it’, we thought: “Great, we covered that one”. Because no one is going to argue with McCartney.”

On his world tours, Cooper also replied:

“Well, you would think that in Russia they would be a little more introverted. And yet, there was so much rock and roll out there that when we played there for the first time, the audience was so eager they went straight crazy. They loved it and it went against all logic; especially if we think about the communist era and others. And we liked it for that, because it seemed that they were still discovering rock and roll… With Spain, we love that the public is noisy. We don’t want our audience to be educated and silent, but rather rockers.”



“When we play in Barcelona, ​​Madrid or any other Spanish city, the audience is loud and full of energy; and that’s something we really like,” he stated. Unfortunately, to date, we have not yet been able to see Hollywood Vampires in these parts.

Cooper also talked about the “original” Hollywood Vampires: “You can imagine what that must have been like, when they were together and having a drink: John Lennon, Keith Moon, Alice Cooper, Mickey Dolenz of The Monkeys, Bernie Taupin, and every wild rocker in Los Angeles. You can imagine what must have happened over there.”

And how did this project come about?

“It’s funny, because it all started with Johnny Depp, Joe Perry and myself; willing to record at Johnny’s house, which has its own studio. In fact, his house is a meeting place for many musicians; because let’s keep in mind Johnny is a fantastic guitarist and a lot of axes go through there. When we planned to record there, for example, Joe Walsh came, Paul McCarteny also dropped by, and Dave Grohl or Marilyn Manson. Anyway, a lot of people would come by the house and say things like, ‘Oh, I’d love to play on this song, or I want to sing on the other one.’ So it was easy to get the band together, because everybody wanted to play.”