UNAM explains how measures against COVID-19 affected mental health

Experts in psychology and neurology from the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) reported that the coronavirus (COVID-19) brought multiple effects against health mental and cognitive development in various age groups.

Mask Wearing and Social Distancing Affected Brain Responses to Social Interactions

However, experts from UNAM pointed out that the brain has the capacity to adapt and empathize, given what has changed in the last two years due to the COVID-19. They mentioned that the communication and interaction between people did not change in the background.

about health mentalAna Seubert Ravelo, researcher at the Faculty of Higher Studies Iztacala UNAMcommented:

“The use of face masks and social distancing affect how the brain perceives and responds to social interactions. Every time a wave of infections decreases and then vacations or mass outings of people come, we must raise awareness about the need to socialize (and take care of ourselves) “.

For him COVID-19socialization must be with “responsibility, respect and empathy”

María Emily Reiko Ito Sugiyama, researcher at the Faculty of Psychology at the UNAMstressed that we have not substantially changed forms of relationship: “if we let ourselves be carried away by external indications, such as what people do, we will simply continue to adapt to the context”.

“(For health mental) we will not change the meaning and intention of the practices. With and without COVID-19we must become aware and take charge of our collective life”.

Given the drop in infections COVID-19 that is already experienced in this country, the experts of the UNAM Seubert Ravelo and Reiko Ito Sugiyama called for social responsibility and continued health measures to protect both physical and mental health. mental.