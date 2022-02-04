Two more shoots arrive in New Mexico; ‘Oppenheimer’ asks for more extras
Vancouver, British Columbia-based Bron Studios returns to New Mexico this month to begin production on the feature film. National anthem, the New Mexico Film Office announced Thursday.
Bron Studios shot the movie Surrounded in Abiquiu in November and December 2020 and The ones who shot me dead in the Town of Santa Clara and in Bernalillo, Torrance, Sandoval and Rio Arriba counties in 2019. Filming locations for National anthem they were not advertised.
National anthem is directed by Tony Tost, who was a producer on the television show Longmire, shot in New Mexico in the first half of the 2010s.
National anthem It is about the search for a valuable and rare ghost shirt of the Lakota tribe.
The production will employ an estimated 111 crew members from New Mexico, 32 lead actors and stuntmen and 67 supporting actors.
The film office also announced on Thursday the independent film liberty jewelry is filming in Gallup. The short film is produced by ReBalance LLC and is about a Navajo father who works as a clerk at a trading post.
The film is directed by Keanu Jones and employs about 14 crew members from New Mexico and four lead actors from New Mexico.
Last weekend, hundreds of New Mexicans showed up in Santa Fe and Los Alamos to take part in the casting of extras in Christopher Nolan’s big-budget movie. Oppenheimer, starring Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr. and Rami Malek.
Not enough extras were cast, so Alessi Hartigan Casting will have a virtual casting call webinar from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The production seeks people to play local roles, veterans or military, scientists, teachers/professors, college students/scholars, drivers, executives, and military wives.
Entrants must be 18 years of age or older and wear costume sizes 36-44 for men and 0-12 for women.