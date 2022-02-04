Twitter could increase the number of characters under certain conditions

Thanks to a new feature we can say much more on Twitter!

Twitter could launch an option to meet one of the most frequent demands of all users. According to new leaks, an upcoming update would allow share messages with many more characters than the 280 currently allowed.

The feature was first discovered by app researcher Jane Wong, who showed off a hidden menu on the social network’s website dedicated to the new Items feature. The discovery has allowed speculation about the possibility of writing full articles on the social network without the 280-character limit, although there are not many more details about it.

Twitter could extend the character limit

A screenshot shared by Wong shows that users will have the option to “Create a Twitter Article,” which suggests that the feature will not be restricted to certain categories of accounts.

Twitter is working on “Twitter Articles” and the ability to create one within Twitter Possibility a new longform format on Twitter pic.twitter.com/Srk3E6R5sz — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) February 2, 2022

This would be the third time Twitter has agreed to extend the limit on its messages. At its launch in 2006, Twitter allowed users to share 140-character messages.. Later in 2017, these increased to 280 characters and in 2020 it introduced the “Twitter Thread” which allowed an author to support an idea in multiple posts.

Although this tool would expand the possibility of sharing messages in a longer format, it remains to be seen under what conditions it would be availableand in this way not go against the essence of the platform that currently has 200 million users.

Whether or not this option materializes soon, the truth is Jack Dorsey’s company has several updates in development. A few days ago the tool was also leaked “flock”will allow sharing tweets only for those users you consider trustworthy.

Quitter, the Alternative to Twitter, What is it and How Does it Work?

Related topics: Social networks

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!