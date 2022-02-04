TV Azteca humiliates TUDN with Mexico vs. Panama; that’s how he beat him in rating

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 04.02.2022 11:38:07





And it became customary! One more time Aztec TV was imposed in the rating to TUDN. this time Christian Martinoli and company will take the audience preference in the duel he played Mexico in view of Panama last Wednesday.

According to information from David Medranocommentator for Aztec Sportsthose of Ajusco added 9.08 audience rating points in the duel of Tri, what translates into about 6.8 million viewers at the national level.

While TUDN once again he was out of reach TV Azteca, because for the victory of Mexico against the Panamanians, they only reached 7.53 rating pointsthat is, about 5.6 million viewers on TV.

It is so once again Aztec TV is proclaimed as the great winner in the rating during a game of the Mexican teamwhich places Christian Martinoli, Luis Garcia, Luis Riberto Alves “Zague”, Jorge Campos, David Medrano Y charles warriorin the preference of viewers.

On the sporting level Mexico beat Panama in the World Cup qualifiers on Wednesday night, thanks to a penalty goal by Raúl Jiménez on the field of Aztec stadium.