Tom Holland Reveals the Quirky Gift Mark Wahlberg Gave Him on the Set of ‘Uncharted’

Tom Holland it’s not only spider-man in ‘No Way Home’ and we forget. Having left with golden garlands peter parker for a while (at least until Disney Y Marvel decide to go ahead with his next appearances), now the actor will give life to Nathan Drake for the feature film of ‘Uncharted‘.

Today, it’s thanks to giantfreakinrobot that we learned that just as Holland manages to create a beautiful vibe on the movie set of Marvel, it’s also the same on movie sets like this one. How do we know? Because precisely his relationship with Mark Wahlberg during the filming has been good and fun.

Recently in an interview for Hollywood Access, Holland He confessed that at some point he thought that Wahlberg had given her a sex toy, thus suspecting that perhaps this relationship represented something “more” for her. Marky Mark.

Reality? They had been talking for so long about sports, exercise and recovery processes, that to Wahlberg It was natural to give him a massage gun to avoid pain and build more muscle mass. But nevertheless, Holland who is still a child in this industry of sharks and old sea lions, believed otherwise and once again, Tom He is crowned as the perfect actor for interviews and to be able to laugh in the press exercises prior to the premiere of a film.

‘Uncharted‘ this premieres next february 17 in all movie theaters. Pay attention!