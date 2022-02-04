Tom Cruise closes CinemaCon in style with “Mission: Impossible” and “Top Gun” | culture and entertainment

“Mission: Impossible 7” and “Top Gun: Maverick” have formed the heavy artillery with which Paramount closes CinemaCon in style, which on its final day has presented the latest and amazing follies of an action legend like Tom Cruise .

CinemaCon, the world’s most important business meeting on the big screen, still has events like Lionsgate this afternoon in Las Vegas (USA) or one in which director Patty Jenkins (“Wonder Woman”, 2017) will participate. .

However, all eyes were on this Thursday at Paramount’s event, which not only did not disappoint but also probably offered the most exciting and original presentation of the entire convention.

To do this, they had a Hollywood advertising genius like Cruise, an expert both in generating expectations regarding a film and in selling it later.

The actor did not go to Las Vegas, as he is currently on the set of the next two installments of “Mission: Impossible”.

But he sent a video message, recorded while filming a spectacular action scene in a car, in which he assured CinemaCon attendees that these films were conceived “for the public to see on the big screen in wonderful theaters.” .

In any case, this was just a taste of the thrills that Cruise and Paramount had prepared for CinemaCon.

A MOTORCYCLE AND A JUMP INTO THE VOID

Action movie fans love Cruise because he always wants to do his own shots without resorting to stuntmen and, furthermore, he bets on “the most difficult yet” in each film.

In this sense, Paramount has offered images of how what has perhaps been the biggest challenge for Cruise so far was shot.

For the seventh installment of “Mission: Impossible”, which will land in theaters on May 27, 2022, those responsible for the saga devised an impressive sequence in which Cruise rides a motorcycle, jumps headfirst into a chilling precipice in Norway and chain that recklessness with a base jump.

CinemaCon fans have watched in awe as the actor learned motorcycle and base jumping and trained for weeks just to shoot this outrageous thing.

“This is by far the most dangerous thing I’ve ever tried,” admitted the 59-year-old.

The CinemaCon clip shows how Cruise accelerates his motorcycle at full speed down a ramp built on the edge of the cliff, throws himself without hesitation into the void and only at the end activates the parachute.

He wasn’t content with doing it once, as to make sure everything was on camera, he did this sequence six times in one day.

Christopher McQuarrie, who took charge of “Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation” (2015) and “Mission: Impossible – Fallout” (2018), is the director and screenwriter of the seventh and eighth films in the saga.

THE RETURN OF “TOP GUN”

Cruise fans had another joy with the premiere of the first thirteen minutes of “Top Gun: Maverick”, the sequel to the eighties classic “Top Gun” (1986).

In that preview, which like most CinemaCon content has not been made public on the internet, shows an aged but perfectly recognizable Maverick (Cruise) with his leather jacket, his aviator glasses and his motorcycle.

Maverick is still a military pilot and at the beginning of the film he is seen defying the orders of a high command with bad tempers played by Ed Harris.

These first images of “Top Gun: Maverick”, which has been directed by Joseph Kosinski (“Oblivion”, 2013), combined touches of comedy and action with beautiful images of planes crossing the skies.

Val Kilmer, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly and Jon Hamm also participate in this tape that will be released on November 19.

Apart from Tom Cruise, Paramount has also highlighted other imminent titles in its catalog such as “Jackass Forever”, “Lost City of D” or “Clifford, the big red dog”, which has been screened in its entirety at CinemaCon as a world premiere.

Chris Aronson, the president of US distribution. Paramount, has pointed out from the stage of CinemaCon that the cinema faces very difficult times due to the pandemic.

“We cannot ignore the fact that our industry has been through upheaval and continues to be challenged like never before,” he said.

However, Aronson has recalled that the death of the big screen has been prophesied on multiple occasions and it has never happened, despite the appearance of television, DVD or streaming platforms.

“With each new twist we have grown stronger than before,” he assured, stressing that “the cinema experience is irreplaceable.”

Aronson also left one of the convention’s funniest moments by bursting onto the CinemaCon stage in a vehicle that simulated being propelled by rockets and was a nod to the antics of the “Jackass” stars.

David Villafranca