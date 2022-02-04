Times for the ‘new noir’

In the 1930s and 1940s, Hollywood developed a new genre, film noir. They were police, gangster and detective films, often adaptations of novels by writers such as Raymond Chandler or Dashiell Hammett, in which, in addition to unraveling a crime or a robbery, the darkest areas of human beings and society were shown. The line that separated good from evil was not completely defined and moral ambiguity took over the characters. The atmospheres of the plots were dense, almost always wrapped in tobacco smoke. They were black and white films in which shadows abounded over the lights and a feeling of general pessimism took over the viewers.

Over the years, film noir was filled with color, but it did not abandon its essence. He adapted to the new times with different situations and characters that continued to reflect the eternal conflicts that have tormented human beings throughout their existence: ambition, jealousy, betrayal, desire… Little by little, film noir gradually broke its envelope and invaded other genres, such as science fiction, westerns or musicals, reaching into superhero films. It’s a new film noir, a new noir.

On Fridays in February, TCM offers a selection of feature films from this renewed genre. Films by the Coen brothers, which maintain a direct link with the purest classicism in titles such as Death Among the Flowers, Fargo or The man who was never there.

Viewers will also be able to see other films that break with the most conventional stereotypes. tapes like Brick, by Rian Johnson, in which a teenager investigates a criminal network at his school to discover the whereabouts of his ex-girlfriend. BabyDriver, by Edgar Wright, is a film of heists and fast-paced car chases, which merges quite naturally with musical cinema. You can also see Lostby David Fincher eastern promises, by David Cronenberg or A simple plan by Sam Raimi.

In Mulholland Drive, David Lynch tells the strange story of a woman who loses her memory when she is going to be murdered. The result is a riveting surreal film noir story, set against the backdrop of Hollywood and the world of dreams. In The dark knight, The second part of Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy, there are plenty of parallels between classic film noir and a corrupt Gotham. And finally, bladerunner, by Ridley Scott, shows a dystopian future in the city of Los Angeles plunged into darkness. There a detective must find out the whereabouts of some robots identical to human beings, called replicants, who have escaped from a space colony.

Years go by and times change, but as Sam Spade, the detective played by Humphrey Bogart in maltese falcon, by John Huston: the stuff from which film noir dreams are forged remains the same. And TCM viewers will be able to check it out on Fridays in February.