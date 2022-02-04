Those wonderful 90’s! Netflix announces cast of ‘That ’70s Show’ sequel, including Eric and Donna’s daughter

The nostalgia and the fury of the nineties are coming back with a bang, and now also in the form of a sequel. ‘That 70’s Show’ returns to Netflix with a series set in the 90s that will star the daughter of Eric and Donna. Of course, in addition to revealing several new signings, it has also been confirmed that we will see some familiar faces again.

Back to the 90’s

A few months ago it was officially confirmed that Netflix is ​​preparing a spin-off of the iconic series set in the 70s. The series would be a direct sequel titled ‘That Showing 90’s’ (‘That 90’s Show’) that would have ten episodes and would be shot as a traditional multi-camera sitcom.

The protagonist this time is read, the daughter of Eric and Donna. The spin-off series is set directly in 1995, just fifteen years after the end of the original series.

“Leia is visiting her grandparents for the summer and befriends a new generation of Point Place kids under Kitty’s watchful eye and Red’s stern gaze,” reads the official synopsis for the series.

a new generation

Kurtwood Smith Y Debra Jo Rupp come back to Point Place again like Red and Kitty Foreman, though they may not be the only original cast members we see. According to Deadline, Netflix would be negotiating with Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher to appear in the series as recurring characters.

Netflix has also revealed the rest of the main cast, which is mainly made up of the new generation of teenagers. Callie Haverda (‘Shut Eye’) will be leia foreman and within the neighborhood group we will have Ashley Aufderheide as Gwen, Mace Coronel as Jay, Maxwell Acee Donovan as Nate, Sam Morelos as Nikki and Reyn Doi as Ozzie.

In addition to returning as Red and Kitty, Smith and Rupp also serve as executive producers for the series. Bonnie Turner and Terry Turnertwo of the three creators of the original series, also return to ‘That ’90s Show’ as writers and executive producers.