This Xiaomi 5G collapses in its most powerful version: it is close to 200 euros

Xiaomi’s smartphone is discounted in its most complete configuration, with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

Thanks to one of the AliExpress offers you have at your fingertips the Redmi Note 10 5G for only 209 euros. We are not talking about any model, but about its most powerful version, with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. It is one of the most popular mid-range of recent times.

The Xiaomi mobile has a 90Hz IPS displayone of the processors manufactured by MediaTek, 3 cameras and one big battery, among many other features. We tell you why it is a good purchase for just 200 euros.

Buy the Redmi Note 10 5G at the best price

The Redmi smartphone arrives with 6.5-inch IPS panel, Full HD + resolution and 90 Hz. Also with a nice and elegant body, despite being a relatively cheap terminal does not go unnoticed. It incorporates a small hole for the front camera, it is the only interruption that you will find on its front.

If we delve into its chassis we will find the MediaTek Dimension 700, a complete 8-core chip with which you will enjoy good performance. As we have said, it is accompanied by some interesting 4 GB of RAM and 129 GB of storage. You will not have problems of space, nor of fluidity in the day to day.

MediaTek Dimension 700

4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal memory

6.5″ Full HD+ 90Hz IPS display

3 rear cameras

5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charge

USB-C, headphone jack, FM radio and 5G

We come across 3 cameras on the back of this Redmi Note 10 5G: it leads a 48 megapixel main sensorwhich is accompanied by a macro sensing of 2 megapixels and a camera for the portrait mode. In the small hole in its front, an 8 megapixel sensor.

The battery of our protagonist reaches the 5,000mAh and enjoy a 18W fast charge. The Redmi mobile also has a headphone jack, FM radio and NFCwhich you can use to pay together with applications such as GooglePay. As its name indicates, arrives with 5G for you to express maximum speed.

5G, a 90 Hz screen, 3 cameras and a 5,000 mAh battery. What else are you going to ask for from a smartphone that barely exceeds 200 euros? The Redmi Note 10 5G is a safe purchase, a balanced option that does not fail in any of its sections. If you are looking for something cheap and you do not want to complicate yourself, it is a success.

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

