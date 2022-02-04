“This man has changed my life”: Britney Spears shared a lunch with a special person

U.S-. Wednesday February 2 Britney Spears met a key person in his life, Mathew Rosengart. Last year he became the pop princess’s lawyer and managed to fulfill her biggest dream, to be free from the guardianship of her father. jamie spears exercised over her for 13 years. The singer met him for lunch and expressed her gratitude on social media.

“This man has changed my life… So many exciting projects ahead! We accidentally paired up for lunch!!!! He thank you for being so kind and respectful to me always !!!!!! ”, he wrote Britney Spears in Instagram. The artist published a sweet photo with rosengart of the lunch they shared. “Pssss Mathew Rosengart… I just adore you!” she added.

On November 12, the long guardianship of Britney Spears. After the hearing, rosengart He spoke to reporters gathered outside the courthouse, calling it a “monumental day” for the star. “What’s next for Britney is up to one person, and this is the first time we’ve been able to say this in a decade. It depends on Britney. Britney, as of today, is a free woman,” the lawyer said.

Another court hearing was held in January to discuss the artist’s estate and her father’s request that she continue to pay his legal fees after the termination. Although no decision was made regarding fees, the estate of spears it was transferred to her and is now managed by Miller Kaplan in place of the previous temporary guardian, John Zabel.

The next hearing is scheduled for July 27, in which the issue of legal fees and claims of Britney Spears against his father, whom he also accuses of having put microphones in his room during the guardianship. Meanwhile, the princess of pop enjoys her new life with her fiancé Sam Asghariwhom he hopes to marry soon.