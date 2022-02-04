This is Natalia Azahara, the actress who plays Daniela in ‘Through my window’ (Netflix) | Film and Television

The netflix new teen romance promises to destroy Through my window The film that premieres this Friday on the popular streaming video platform is a film adaptation of the first novel by thehe successful trilogy by Venezuelan Ariana Godoy entitled Hidalgo Brothersthree books in which the writer captures the amorous adventures of three brothers starting with Ares, the protagonist of the fiction that has already hooked thousands of readers and that we are sure will convert its figure to millions in just a few hours.

through my window It is already a success before it is released. The movie made in Spain, which narrates how a young Raquel tries to make her enigmatic neighbor, Ares, fall in love with her. After spending years in love with him in silence, it has caused enormous expectation among the adolescent public of our country and Latin America. And you only have to look at the figures of its protagonists on networks, which have grown exponentially ultra-fast, to know that fans of the novels are eagerly waiting to see in the flesh the characters they have fallen in love with reading.

But what do we know about the protagonists of audiovisual fiction? From LOS40.com we have decided to get to know a little better all the actors that are part of the cast of Through my window, and for this reason, here we present you everything we have been able to find out about Natalia Azaharathe Colombian actress who gives life to Daniela in the fiction that opens this Friday on Netflix.

All about Natalia Azahara

In through my window Natalia Azahara is in charge of giving life to Daniela, Raquel’s best friend and the woman who never leaves her. Daniela, who makes her big debut in the audiovisual industry thanks to this job with Netflix, plays a young woman with character, strong and self-confident.

Natalia, who is only 21 years old and to whom many already compare with Ariana Grande for its obvious physical resemblance, she puts herself in Daniela’s shoes to support Raquel and also to star in her own fictional love story. She lives a constant tug-of-war with Apolo, the little brother of Ares. The very young Apolo tries to win her over and she intermittently gives in to a flirtation.

In real life, Natalia is also a strong and determined woman who has bet everything to fight for what she wants: to become a great actress. The interpreter has placed herself in the hands of director Marçal Forés to debut in the cinema after having completed her studies at the Juan Carlos Corazza School of Dramatic Art in Madrid. And, as she herself has expressed in some interviews, she has done so surrounded by tens of thousands of fans who, after learning that she had been selected to bring Daniela to life, began to follow her and send her all their support.

In fact, as she herself confessed on the Modernos Casposos podcast, when Netflix publicly presented the cast of through my window, the young actress had just over 1,000 followers on Instagram. But within a few days, fans of the novel made her profile exceed half a million flollowers. “In one day there were about 50,000 or 60,000,” said the actress in the recorded chat with her friends.

On a more personal level, Natalia is a great beach lover. According to him, he shows through his Instagram, although he lives in Madrid, every time he can, he escapes to enjoy a few days near the sea with his family. In fact, he misses Colombia and his familywhere he has been a long time without going due to the covid pandemic.

Jane Fonda and Meryl Streep, two of his references

On an artistic level Jane Fonda and Meryl Streep are two of Natalia’s great references. For her, the tireless work that the former continues to do at 83 years old, and the interpretive quality of the latter, are two mirrors in which to look at herself to try to improve herself day by day.

She is in a relationship with actor and podcaster Pablo Lanzillotta

On the sentimental level, everything seems to be going great for this young actress. Natalia, as she has made public on her social networks, has a romantic relationship with actor and podcaster Paglo Lanzillotta for more than two years.

Natalia and Pablo met at the Juan Carlos Corazza acting school in Madrid and both, despite their youth, are making great strides in the world of acting. Natalia, hand in hand with Netflix and Pablo at the local level thanks to appearances in the series Victor Ros, The one that is coming Y The gift of Alba.