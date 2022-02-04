this is its size compared to the Switch OLED, PS Vita, Wii U and even a banana

Good luck and joy to those who pre-ordered a Steam Deck. The Valve console has announced that this month it will begin to ship, so soon we will be able to enjoy the system in our homes. However, a question remains to be resolved and that will not be clear until we have it in our hands.

doHow big is Steam Deck? That issue has been resolved with its dimensions: 117 x 298 x 49 millimeters. The figures always help, but nothing better than having it with us or better yet, making comparisons with other consoles that we have at home.

This is what he has been able to do and shows us the youtuber Cary Golomb, who has not wasted time and has dedicated himself to fucking everything he had around him to put next to Steam Deck. These are the results along with the dimensions of each platform.

#SteamDeck next to a VirtualBoy (I actually got this VirtuaBoy from a BlockBuster when they discontinued it for $30 with the big honkin rental carrying case) pic.twitter.com/xurNblwYj7 — Cary Golomb (@carygolomb) February 4, 2022

#SteamDeck next to a Wii U Controller pic.twitter.com/5v2OZUVv4R — Cary Golomb (@carygolomb) February 4, 2022

banana for scale pic.twitter.com/iLtaisYhme — Cary Golomb (@carygolomb) February 4, 2022

System Dimensions

Nintendo Switch OLED : 102 x 242 x 13.9 millimeters.

: 102 x 242 x 13.9 millimeters. VirtualBoy : 85 x 10 x 43 millimeters.

: 85 x 10 x 43 millimeters. Playstation Vita : 182 x 83.5 x 18.6 millimeters.

: 182 x 83.5 x 18.6 millimeters. Wii U controller : 135 x 259 x 23 millimeters.

: 135 x 259 x 23 millimeters. N Gage : 133 x 70 x 20 millimeters.

: 133 x 70 x 20 millimeters. Plantain: the fruit can vary in size from 7 to 30 centimeters long and can reach five centimeters in diameter.

If you review Cary’s thread, you will see all kinds of comparisons and the demonstration that It has all kinds of technological gadgets in his house. Meanwhile, Valve has confirmed and explained the cloud save feature that Steam Deck will have.