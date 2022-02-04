This is how the Kardashian Jenner sisters would be if they were boys

The before and after of Kim Kardashian

All about the new ‘reality’ Kardashian

every fan of the Kardashian-Jenners He was absolutely heartbroken when he learned that the family reality show had an expiration date. Luckily for us, the most famous sisters on the planet are so active on social networks that, even without a program, we keep up with their lives every two times three.

On one hand we have kim, which uploads an average of 20 ‘stories’ daily. on the other to khloe, who is the queen of the ‘fitness’ world and whose advice is always present in our ‘feed’. luckily to Kendall we see her modeling here and there every week, Kylie is completely devoted to her business successes and Kourtney and Travis’ relationship We even feel ours.

Come on, although we are constantly served, it is never enough dose of Kardashian-Jenner for one day. Luckily, and additionally, we have the fan accounts more followed, in charge of giving us photos and moments ‘off the record’ that, immediately, go viral. The last? The boy version of each and every one of the sisters. Spoiler alert: you’re not ready for Kylie Jenner’s masculine double.

This is the masculine double of the Kardashian-Jenner

Thank you, ‘FaceTune’ for giving us such wonderful moments like this. If you were always curious about what they would be like the most mediatic sisters in boy version, you can stop imagining it. A Kylie Jenner fan account clears us up and no, we are not ok for several reasons. But first, judge for yourself.

As many users comment on the post, kourtney kardashian he is most similar to his little brother, Robert. On the other hand, and although no one seems to have mentioned it, Kylie Jenner is the faithful reflection of one of his older brothers, Brody. They have also compared Kim with Lewis Hamilton and a user has even launched to assign a ‘nationality’ each of them: “Kylie looks Latin, Kendall American, Kim Arab, Khloé English and Kourtney a mix between Latin and Arab,” he says.

