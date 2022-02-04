This is ‘Gaslit’, the series with Julia Roberts and Sean Penn about the untold story of Watergate

Related news

“Follow the money trail.” that phrase of All the President’s Men is one of the most remembered in the history of cinema, one of the several renowned films that together with Nixon or The Challenge: Frost vs. Nixon have tackled the famous watergate scandal. Someone could say that there is nothing new to tell about this case in fiction, but in 2022 two series will be released that will prove otherwise. One of them is Gaslite, that with Julia Roberts leading the cast, will come to Starzplay April 24th.

Uncovered in the 1970s, Watergate, one of the best-known political scandals, was the corruption case that ended the term of President Richard Nixon. In this political thriller that will hit our screens next spring, history will be tackled from a new perspective, that of Martha Mitchell, a woman who played a fundamental role in this historical chapter. We tell you all the details of this proposal that has already become one of the unavoidable series events this year.

Julia Roberts and Allison Tolman in ‘Gaslit’.



Who was Martha Mitchell

Now known as the Cassandra of Watergate, Martha Mitchell was a woman of great personality, a celebrity in Arkansas, and the wife of John Mitchell, a personal friend of Nixon, his campaign manager and attorney general during his term.

Despite her political affiliation, she She was the first whistleblower in the Watergate case., the person who raised the alarm about Nixon’s involvement in the scandal. This made her the victim of an orchestrated and ruthless campaign of smear and psychological abuse by the White House and her own husband. An incredible real case of which we will know all the details in the series.

Julia Roberts leads a luxury cast

An all-star cast in the series ‘Gaslit’.



Julia Roberts will play Martha Mitchell and an unrecognizable Sean Penn to John Mitchell, her husband and loyal Nixon employee. dan stevens (Legion, Downton Abbey) will play John Dean, a brilliant administration lawyer who was involved in covering up the scandal; Betty Gilpin (GLOW) will be ‘Mo’ Dean, his clever and sharp-tongued wife.

complete the cast Shea Whitham (Boardwalk Empire), as G. Gordon Liddy, the Nixon administration liaison and leader of the group of five men who broke into the Democratic National Committee headquarters at the Watergate Complex; Y Allison Tolman in the role of Winnie McLendon, the journalist who goes to Martha Mitchell.





Who’s who behind the scenes

This is one of several projects that Sam Esmail, the creator of mr robotis producing with his company Esmail Corp. Here he will work again with Julia Roberts and Shea Whingham, two of the protagonists of the series home coming he directed for Amazon, which, by the way, like Gaslitwas also based on a podcast.

Robbie Pickering is the creator, executive producer, and showrunner, adapting the story told in Slow Burn, Slate’s original podcast. A project that, in his words, wants to bring “real humanity to the subject” to narrate “a much richer and closer story than the usual dramas of the time, focused on men.”

matt ross (Captain Fantastic, Silicon Valley) will be the director of the six episodes of the miniseries that will have the collaboration of Leon Neyfakh, the creator of the podcast on which it is based, as a consultant.

Another series about Watergate that we will see in 2022

The protagonists of ‘The White House Plumbers’.



The White House Plumbers (White House Plumbers) will explore on HBO Max the unbelievable but true story of how Nixon’s political saboteurs and Watergate masterminds E. Howard Hunt and G. Gordon Liddy accidentally swept the presidency they were willing to protect at any cost.

The five-episode limited series is based on public records of what happened in 1972 and the book Integrity: Good People, Bad Choices, and Life Lessons from the White House (Integrity: Good People, Bad Decisions, and Life Lessons from the White House), written by Egil “Bud” Krogh and Matthew Krogh.

The cast is full of familiar faces from the prestigious pay channel: Woody Harrelson (True Detective), Justin Theroux (The Leftovers), Lena Headey (Game of Thrones) Y Domhall Gleeson (Run).

‘Gaslit’ premieres April 24 on Starzplay.

