This Friday begins a varied agenda of cultural activities in Trevelin

The Municipality of Trevelin, through the Ministry of Culture, announced the proposals for visitors and locals for this first weekend of February and the following.

These are different cultural activities that are added to the traditional routes and tourist attractions offered by the Pueblo del Molino. There will be theater, live music, movies under the stars and a circus.

Cultural Agenda February 2022

Friday, February 4 – 10:00 p.m. Municipal Central Hall

Theater play: “Rodajas de mi” by Roberto Fontanarrosa

Unipersonal

General Admission: $400

Levenia, is an actress dejected by psychotropic drugs, all she could get was a role as a mare in a stable, after being returned to the stage by the public after having fallen in the third row, she takes the opportunity to perform her one-man show “Rodajas de mi” which is nothing more than the explanation of a monologue that in reality another actor will say that never existed, rather than in the imagination of the spectators.

Levenia speaks with delirious humour, absurd and acid, in a setting where improvisation with the public plays a great role.

Saturday, February 5 – 7:00 p.m. Theater – Colon Square. fountain

5:00 p.m. Sambagonia Percussion

6:00 p.m. Jumping with Paula Albarracín

7:00 p.m. Urban Dances with Franco Tacumán

8:00 p.m. KLIT, RKT, RAP, TRAP with Alejo Navarro

Sunday, February 6 – 5:00 p.m. – Live shows – Plaza Cnel. fountain

6:00 p.m. The Huiliche Guitars.

7:00 p.m. KA Dance Institute of Kevin Alarcón.

7:30 p.m. Abrojal duo.

Friday, February 11 – 10:00 p.m. – Film series under the stars – wall of the Central Hall – Free

4th International Festival stop motion our fest 2021

Short: “TOURIST TRAP”

Movie: “Jungle Cruise”

Synopsis: Early 20th century. Frank (Dwayne Johnson) is the charismatic captain of a peculiar boat that travels through the Amazon jungle. There, despite the dangers that the Amazon River has in store for them, Frank takes scientist Lily Houghton (Emily Blunt) and her brother McGregor Houghton (Jack Whitehall) on his boat. His mission will be to find a mystical tree that could have healing powers. Of course, his objective will not be easy, and in his adventure they will encounter all kinds of difficulties, in addition to a German expedition that is also looking for this tree with healing properties. Movie based on a Disneyland attraction.

SATURDAY, February 12 – 10:00 p.m. – Cycle of Cinema under the stars – wall of the Central Hall – Free

“debating cinema”

Sunday, February 13 – 6:00 p.m. – Live shows – Plaza Cnel. fountain

2nd Summer Circus Circuit (organized by the Patagonian Circus Network)

Participating: La Pampa, Rio Negro, Chubut, Santa Cruz, Tierra del Fuego and Neuquen.