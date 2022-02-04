They will analyze whether Robles is still in prison for improper exercise of public service

This Friday, February 4, federal judge Ganther Alejandro Villar Ceballos must analyze the matter and decide in depth whether or not he will grant house arrest to the former head of Sedesol and Sedatu, Rosario Robles Berlanga.

By order of a circuit magistrate, the judge Villar Ceballos will take into account new criteria to decide whether or not to maintain the link to the process of the former federal official for the crime of improper exercise of public service.

Epigmenio Mendieta, Rosario Robles’s lawyer, trusted that this time there will be a favorable resolution for his client, and mentioned that otherwise, they will go to the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) to request the attraction of the case.

The litigant reported that his client has already tested negative for Covid-19, although he still has sequelae of the disease such as cough and hypoxemia, so his physical presence will be valued at the hearing to be held this Friday in federal prison courts. South of Mexico City.

He asserted that the plot called “Master swindler” in which his client is involved, does not merit criminal treatment, but administrative.

The former secretary is implicated by the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) in the case called the “Master Scam”, an operation that involved the irregular signing -during his administration- of 27 agreements with public universities that caused patrimonial damage of 5,073 million pesos. For this situation, the prosecution requests 21 years in prison against him.

Mariana Moguel, daughter of Rosario Robles, said: “The time has come for Judge Ganther Alejandro Villar to act in accordance with the law. Tomorrow’s hearing in my mother’s case. It is time to show that justice exists in this country.”

On December 30, federal judge Ganther Alejandro Villar ratified the justified preventive detention against the former head of Sedesol and Sedatu, determining that his argument of age and health condition to grant him house arrest is not valid.

Thus, Rosario Oaks She remained imprisoned in the Santa Martha Acatitla Women’s Prison in Mexico City.

(With information from Jorge Monroy).

kg