They obtain atomic resolution images of extraterrestrial molecules

Part of the load carried by meteorites is organic matter, which could have reached the early Earth and played a role in the origin of life. Photo: IBM

researchers from IBM Research published a study on organic matter in meteorites using, for the first time, atomic force microscopy (AFM, for its acronym in English), where they obtained the first atomic resolution images of extraterrestrial molecules.

most of primitive meteorites have remained virtually unchanged since their formation billions of years ago.

They are like time machines that give access to the remote past of when the planets orbiting the sun. Part of the load carried by meteorites is organic matterwhich could have reached the early Earth and played a role in the origin of life.

The team examined samples of the famous meteorite Murchisonwhich fell on the small Australian town of the same name in September 1969, and took advantage of AFM’s unique strength to visualize and identify single extraterrestrial molecules.

Photo: IBM Research

Their findings, obtained by a multinational group of researchers, including the team of IBM Research in Zurich, Switzerlandprovide a proof of concept showing that AFM can resolve and identify individual molecules of meteoritic origin.

AFM’s ability to identify a single molecule it means that it can detect traces of substances that would go undetected by other techniques. This strength becomes more important when the sample is scarce, as in the case of meteorites, and even more so for materials that return with space missions.

Behind the first images of extraterrestrial molecules

About 12 years ago, the IBM team advanced the use of AFM to resolve single molecules at atomic resolution. By studying samples related to crude oil and soot, which contain a wide diversity of molecules, they began to take advantage of AFM’s single-molecule sensitivity.

One of his hopes was to solve individual molecules of extraterrestrial originso they began looking for potential samples they could investigate, as well as collaborators with meteorite experience to help them get the right samples, interpret their results, and compare them to what is known about the molecules in meteorites from other techniques. .

Photo: IBM Research

That led them to Scott Sandford and Aaron Burton of NASA, Henderson Cleaves of the Tokyo Institute of Technology, and Gregoire Danger of the University of Aix-Marseille.

In their first experiments they tried to study sublimated molecules directly from raw meteorite dust. That was challenging because meteorites contain a relatively small amount of organic material that can be resolved with AFM. However, they managed to do it with some molecules, giving them confidence that they could image extraterrestrial organic compounds by AFM.

His long-time collaborators, Diego Peña and Iago Pozo, from the University of Santiago de Composteladevised a method to extract the kinds of molecules they thought they could image well with AFM.

Extractions were developed to target flat aromatic compounds as well as aasome straight-chain hydrocarbon molecules. By this optimized extraction process they resolved many more molecules, which were in good agreement with the molecular structures determined using other techniques.

Photo: IBM Research

They also compared the results obtained from AFM with state-of-the-art mass spectrometry data, for which Julien Maillard from the University of Normandy and Carlos Afonso from the University of Aix-Marseille joined the project. Their results indicated that the molecules they resolved with AFM are representative of the meteorite and the extracted fraction.

AFM’s Next Frontier

The study of the organic molecules of the Murchison meteorite demonstrates the high resolution capability of AFM. Until now, they have not resolved new molecules in meteorites using AFM. However, due to its sensitivity at the single molecule level, AFM could be used in the near future to reveal very rare molecules that have not yet been found in meteorite samples. There are also molecules that can only be resolved with the help of AFM when conventional techniques alone are insufficient.

After this proof of concept, the team hopes to obtain larger samples of different meteorites to understand the effects of arising water and heating of the asteroids they come from and potentially samples returning from missions to other objects in our solar systemincluding asteroids and other planetary surfaces, to resolve individual molecules and advance our understanding of the molecules they carry.

This could help paint a clearer picture of the origin of our solar system and life on Earth.