They hid that he had Covid so that he would play and they would not put Johan Vásquez in the Mexican National Team

February 03, 2022 12:13 p.m.

The Mexican National Team Gerardo “Tata” Martino He does not trust Johan Vásquez and preferred that a player who tested positive for Covid be a starter in the qualifying match against Panama at the Azteca Stadium.

The low of Hector Moreno Due to the accumulation of cards, I opened a gap for Johan Vázquez who plays as a central defender and is left-handed like Moreno, however, Martino preferred to put Nestor AraujI am César Montes from centrals.

However, one day after the match, it is revealed that Cesar Montes continues to test positive for Covid and will not be able to travel with Monterrey to play the Club World Cup, so it is suspected that the coach knew that “The Puppy” had Covid and still preferred to put it before John Vasquez.

“Vacation” by Johan Vasquez

The Genoa player from Italy has been a starter in 15 of the last 16 games with his team, however, he did not play a minute on the last FIFA date, so the defender just came on “vacation” with the tricolor squad

