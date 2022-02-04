“They gave him a hard time”: Jennifer Lopez recalled when Matt Damon was asked about her romance with Ben Affleck

U.S-. Jennifer Lopez was present in the episode of Thursday, February 3 of the program Today, and couldn’t help but feel bad about Matt Damon recalling the time the actor performed on the same show last year. And it is that this did not have a very pleasant moment when he was questioned about the romance between the artist and his best friend, Ben Affleck.

“You really gave him a hard time,” he claimed. lopez to Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie on when Damon I was on the show. “I felt so bad for him. I was like, ‘Oh my God,'” the star added. At the time, the actor said that “there is not enough liquor in the world for you to make me say something” about the artist’s relationship and Affleck, before noting, “I love you both. I hope it’s true. That would be incredible”.

Later, lopez revealed why she and Affleck They tried their best to keep their relationship private after rekindling their romance last year. “I think what we learned last time is that love, when you’re lucky enough to find it, is so sacred and special and you have to keep a little bit of that private, and that’s what we’ve learned. But we’re very happy, if that’s what you’re wondering.”

lopez also appeared in Today With Hoda & Jenna to promote his new movie marry me, and gave more reasons why he wants to keep the romance private. “I think when Ben and I were younger and together, it was something that we were out there with our relationship. When something is so sacred and you put it out there, you tell people, ‘It’s yours to do with as you please,'” the star explained.

“I think now we are older, we have children, we have a different sense of responsibility and we have a lot more experience. We are at a different time in our life. We’re going to try to keep, as much as we can, sharing our happiness, but at the same time keeping it very sacred and close to our own hearts.” lopez.