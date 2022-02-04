They determine which are the most effective methods to avoid contagion with ómicron

With proper protection, the probability of spreading contagion during a conversation at a distance of one meter is reduced to almost zero.

A team of Japanese scientists recently carried out supercomputer simulations to determine the chances of contracting omicron or other variants of covid-19 in multiple situations under closed environments, and revealed the most effective methods to prevent transmission.

“It is important return to basic and make sure that people take measures against the infection,” said team leader and Kobe University professor Makoto Tsubokura, quoted by the Japanese media Asahi Shimbun.

The researchers concluded that for a person without a mask, the probability of contracting omicron after a 15-minute conversation at a distance of one meter was around 60% on averageeven if could exceed 90% in the worst case.

Based on the estimate that omicron is 1.5 times more transmissible than the delta variant, the same computer simulation determined that the odds of becoming infected with the latter were lower, 50% and 80%respectively.

The simulations also confirmed that social distance plays a fundamental role, since a distance of two meters reduced the chance of infection with omicron at 60% in the worst case and just over 20% on average.

However, the most effective method of all turned out to be the use of masks. The experts determined that at a distance of just 25 centimeters, the highest probability of infection did not exceed 30%, and that at a distance of one meter the risk of spreading infections dropped to almost zero.

Still, Tsubokura concluded that “in order to reduce the risk of infection to the level of the original variant of the new coronavirus, we need more measures.”