These are the Netflix original movies for 2022

Netflix has made it very clear what its goals are for this year. If in 2021, the platform set out to launch a premiere every week, now its commitment has become more ambitious.

The company has promised to release 82 original films during this 2022. It seems a risky and difficult adventure to fulfill, but it makes sense considering how close the competition is between the different streaming services.

Through a video, Netflix showed 28 of the movies that viewers can expect this year, and some generate a lot of expectation, as is the case with Knives Out 2.

Another of the tapes that appears in the preview is The Gray Man, starring Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling. Meanwhile, the animated version of Pinocchio, directed by Guillermo del Toro, is also part of the advance.

Some of the tapes that have been announced already have a release date, but there are many others for which it is still unknown when they will be able to be on the service.

Still, Netflix customers can rest easy as they have plenty of original content to look forward to this year. The ambitious bet could also seduce others to subscribe to this platform.

“Netflix has never been a company that has slackened during the summer movie season, but it would be fair to say that the streaming studio has been gearing up to make sure you won’t be able to turn around without seeing one of its new feature-length projects this year. year,” notes an article in The Verge.

This is the extensive list of original movies that Netflix will release this year:

13: The Musical

20th Century Girl

A Jazzman’s Blues

A Perfect Pairing

The Adam Project (March 11)

Against the Ice (March 2)

All Quiet on the Western Front

Along for the Ride (April)

Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood

Athena

Beauty

Bigbug (February 11)

Black Crab (March 18)

Blonde

Boo!

Bubble (April 28)

Bubble

Sump

Choose or Die (April 15)

Day Shift

Don’t Blame Karma!

drift home

end of the road

Enola Holmes 2

Falling for Christmas

The Good Nurse

The Gray Man

Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro

hustle

The Inheritance

Interceptor

Ivy & Bean

Jung_E

Khufiya

Knives Out 2

Lady Chatterley’s Lover

Love and Leashes (February 11)

Love in the Villa

Luckyest Girl Alive

Matilda (December)

me time

metal lords

Monica, O My Darling

Monkey Man

The Mother

The Mothership

Mr Harrigan’s Phone

My Father’s Dragon

The Noel Diary

Operation Mincemeat (May 11)

The Pale Blue Eye

Persuasion

Purple Hearts

qula

Rescued by Ruby (March 17)

Rustin

The School for Good and Evil

The Sea Beast

Senior Year (May 13)

Seoul Vibe

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1

shirley

slumberland

Spaceman

spider-head

The Swimmers

The Takedown

At my height 2 (February 4)

Texas Chainsaw Massacre (February 18)

They Cloned Tyrone

Through My Window (February 4)

Troll

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming (February 25)

Untitled Freddie Prinze Jr./Aimee Garcia film

The Weekend Away (March 3)

We Have a Ghost

Wendell & Wild

White Noise

Windfall (March 18)

The Wonder

Yaksha: Ruthless Operations

You People

