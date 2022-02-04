These are the movies coming to Netflix this year

For this year Netflix will nourish its catalog with a wide variety of original movies, to please all tastes.

Today precisely gave a preview of what is to come, through a video with big stars as protagonists.

Read more: Know what’s new on Netflix for December

For action lovers, the platform highlights “The Gray Man”, starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans.

While for those looking for an adventure with the great actress Halle Berry, you can see it with “The Mothership.”

Criminals return to the scene with Daniel Craig in Rian Johnson’s Knives Out 2 and Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill in Enola Holmes 2.

Read more: These are the series that became a trend on Netflix in September

Other upcoming titles include Claw and Spaceman, Day Shift with Jamie Foxx, and They Cloned Tyrone.

“When it comes to movies for the whole family, Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo and Zoe Saldaña take us back to childhood with ‘The Adam Project.’ We set off on fantastic adventures with the animated film ‘Monster of the sea’; ‘Slumberland,’ which stars Jason Momoa, and ‘School for Good and Evil,’ with Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington,” he detailed.