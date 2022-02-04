these are her best looks

Our bad gal favorite never ceases to amaze us. From the super hit that was “Umbrella” and his latest album that had us all singing “Love on the brain” to the recent news of his relationship with A$AP Rocky (What??). As if that weren’t enough, he also surprises us with his great taste for fashion in every appearance he makes and the street style by Rihanna makes it more than clear to us that it is all a fashion icon.

Beyond her breath-taking red carpet looks (remember the yellow dress from the Met Gala?), Rihanna’s off-stage and red-carpet style has shown us that she has a great sense of fashion and is that in addition to being the musical sensation of the decade, it has also become a watershed in the fashion industry.

Rihanna and fashion

Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty brand has staked its claim on inclusivity and has become a favorite lingerie brand for empowering women regardless of their body type, as well as revolutionizing fashion shows as we know them.

His first collection was presented as a parade/concert mix where, among others, Migos and Halsey sang and personalities such as Cara Delevingne, the Hadid sisters and Joan Smalls paraded.

But that’s not all, Rihanna also took away the exclusivity that we are used to in fashion shows and made it open to the public by making it part of the streaming from Amazon Prime so everyone could see it. Fashion for all people in every aspect.

It is more than clear to us that fashion is part of the singer’s DNA and that Rihanna’s street style is nothing less than spectacular. Rihanna has turned the streets of New York and Los Angeles into her own catwalk, mixing colors and textures to create the most striking yet elegant looks that fully reflect her personality.

Rihanna’s best street style looks

We could summarize her style with three elements that can never be missing from her look: stilettos (if they are white better), teddy coat and satin. Most of the looks she’s been captured by paparazzi in recently have combined these three elements that we didn’t know would look so good together until she wore them.

Tie-dye coats with blue or carmine red fur, combined with tank tops or pink slip dresses for more formal occasions. Straight jeans with Gucci jackets or bucket hats with knitted bras, Rihanna always finds a way to wear the most unexpected elements in a chic and elegant way that makes us want to copy all her looks.

If you want some inspiration for your Friday night look then you have to check out these Riri looks.

