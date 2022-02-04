“There is no way to compare myself with Tom Cruise” – Publimetro México

Alan Ritchson leads Amazon’s new crime thriller series called Reacher. The 39-year-old actor plays the tough ex-military police investigator who is arrested for a murder he didn’t commit and takes on a small town to prove they have the wrong man.

Jack Reacher seems to be a mythical figure. He represents that larger-than-life action hero that he created a few years ago for the Tom Cruise movie. Speaking of the mysticism of this character, the actor admits to being surprised to be compared to the star of Mission: Impossible.

Q: What have been the most difficult scenes you have shot in this new series?

– One of the most difficult scenes for me was the one we shot at the beginning of the season because there was a lot of pressure to get it right. I wanted to honor all Reacher readers. And there was also a lot of pressure from the producers, the writers and the directors, since each one has their own idea of ​​Reacher, a very different character from the others. The first scene was huge, it was a six-page interrogation, and it was a terrifying process for me.

Q: Was Arnold Schwarzenegger inspired to create the character?

– No, I am channeling my own inner desire to see people brought to justice. I walk with a rage on the surface that wants to see a fairer world. I carefully lived through Reacher, so it was fun for me. I enjoy the scenes where the bad guys get what they deserve. Unfortunately, I never channeled Schwarzenegger.

Q: Was physique important to your character?

– Yes, the physicist in the books is a character in himself. It’s something we all wanted to do well. I’ve put on 20 pounds for the role, since he’s a big guy and I wanted to honor the story. He is someone who impresses every time he walks into a room, people wonder if he is a friend or an enemy, hoping that he is a friend. So yeah, this was an important role. But the many hats I’ve worn in my career – directing, acting, writing, producing – gave me an edge because I can be a better collaborator. I know how to respond as an actor depending on the objective with which the director works. Knowing those things as an actor helps everyone.

“I don’t share a lot of the qualities that make Richard so interesting, so I want to get out of the way.” — Alan Ritchson, American actor.

Q: Have you brought something of your own to the role?

– I hope not. The type of actor I always want to emulate is phenomenal character actors caught up in a character. Look at Leonardo DiCaprio. He becomes a character and somehow magically makes us forget that he is Leonardo Di Caprio. I want to offer the same gift to the public and hope that they forget about me. I don’t share many of the qualities that make Richard so interesting, so I want to get out of his way.

Q: Were you a fan of The Reacher or did you have to do a lot of research for the role?

– When I realized I had a shoot, I decided to read the books (Killing Floor and prequels) and I couldn’t put them down, so I’m sorry for the decades it took me to enjoy Richard, but better late than never. I’m glad Richard found me.

Q: Tom Cruise played Jack Reacher in 2012…

– There is no way to compare myself with Tom Cruise. He is a legend and I am not. I want to look back at the books and the work of Lee Child and honor that and bring the best Richard that he can. It’s weird to be mentioned in the same sentence as Tom Cruise, but I’m grateful to be able to put my own point of view on Richard and breathe new life into this. I’m grateful for the times we live in where a stream can tell the story of a book in one season instead of having two hours to do it.

jack reacher

Q: You’ve played superheroes before. Is Richard like Aquaman?

– Aquaman was my first role and it was many years ago. I was a guy who was happy to wear Speedos all day, but there’s a boyish seriousness to Aquaman that’s related to Richard. A guy with a lot of pain and skeletons in his closet… whereas Richard is different because his past doesn’t necessarily weigh on him.

Q: What was the most fun about playing Richard?

– I remember early in the process someone asked me what my favorite quality about Richard was, I wasn’t familiar with all the books yet, but I said at the time, “As far as I know, it’s the way he walks into a room without thinking. what people think.” And that was fun for me playing him, but now what I like is the brutal honesty of him, the fact that he gives a f*ck what people think of him.

It’s the date Reacher will premiere on Amazon Prime.