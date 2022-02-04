The United States responds to criticism for Hondurans with hypothermia

Concacaf gives us every story… The race for the 2022 Qatar World Cup has five teams with qualifying options out of the eight that started the Octagonal. The United States has one foot in Qatar 2022 after their resounding 3-0 win over Honduras, the worst team in the tie.

However, the stars and stripes team was marked by the controversy of playing at minus 16 degrees at Allianz Field in Minnesota. After the break, dThe Honduran players were unable to return to the field due to signs of hypothermia.

Among the changes forced by hypothermia was the goalkeeper Luis Fernández, who received the two goals with which the United States left the match practically resolved.

This is how the United States DT responded

Gregg Berhalter, coach of the United States National Teamspoke about it and far from apologizing, assured that his players also suffer from the weather conditions in Central America, where his players end up dehydrated.

“We go to those countries with temperatures of 32 degrees Celsius and 90% humidity unbearable. There the players become dehydrated, have cramps and exhaustion. It’s the nature of competition.”, argued the strategist… although in reality in this Octagonal, the matches have been played at night, so the heat has not been a factor.

Why didn’t they play in another venue against Honduras?

Berhalter explained that although they did contemplate playing in the cold, they did not expect the match to be played in such low temperatures, and that they ruled out another venue for this match in order not to make such a long trip and not change the weather after having played in Canada for days. behind.

“We want to minimize travel. We knew that we would play in cold weather for two of the games (against El Salvador and Canada) and we thought we would do it in the third game as well (against Honduras) instead of changing the weather. The cold wave has arrived and it is something that we cannot control, but all we can do once that happens is try to mitigate the risk with warm weather clothing and get out there and compete. And we did it”he mentioned.

The United States will play its next game against Mexico, on March 24, at the Azteca Stadium, where it has obtained favorable results in its last visits, which were at night. El Tri was unable to take advantage of the midday heat, as in previous qualifiers.