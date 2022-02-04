The Uncharted movie releases new images and shows a couple of action scenes

the movie of Uncharted is really just around the corner and the nerves are starting to get the better of us. They are many years at the controls of Nathan Drake living a thousand and one adventures, with Sully, Chloe and company. And, now, the video game definitely makes the leap to the big screen after having stumbled quite a bit in the field of direction, because it seems that nobody finished hitting the nail on the head with the tone that Sony was looking for. has finally been Reuben Fleischera regular of the company with works such as zombielandwho has gone behind the scenes, and from what we have seen so far the tone is very well achieved. Wahlbergthe actor who plays Sully, revealed Collider why did it take so long to start the movie:

“Obviously, to get it right. The tone, the introduction to that world. 40 million games sold, it’s well-loved by fans, so it was important to get it right. It’s very cinematic, anyway. As smart as we can go.” What to do was start where we did, seeing Tom as a Drake who is just starting out in his own thing and from there the opportunities are endless.”

Nathan Drake win!

Through that same Collider they now arrive a couple of clips from two scenes from the Uncharted movie. In one of them, Tom Holland must manage to stand up to two thugs while Sully steals an artifact. A sequence that we had already been able to see in several trailers and that is in fact one of the most popular, because Holland is jumping from lamp to lamp.

In the second, as young Drake, Holland does a bit of bartending while Chloe tries to discover what appears to be a secret entrance that’s in plain sight. In the same way as in the previous sequence, the actor finishes it off with smacks, showing off his skills here, clearly inherited from him, from his Spider-Man for Marvel Studios.

In addition to this, from Sony Pictures they have also published a follow up of new images of the tape (which you may have seen in the text) that is already quite exposed and we can roughly get an idea of ​​what the adaptation will be like. The film will be released in theaters next February 11 (next week). Repeat Holland the success of Spider-Man: No Way Home with this new adaptation?