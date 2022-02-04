All kinds of crazy beliefs abound on the Internet, however, The theory that Anne Hathaway’s husband is the reincarnation of William Shakespeare doesn’t seem so crazy. Here we explain the relationship between the English playwright and the actress of “The Devil Wears Fashion”.

Anne Hathaway She is one of the most beloved actresses in the artistic world and one of the least controversial. With great roles that have led her to win important awards such as the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress and the Golden Globe Award in the same category, she has become one of the public’s favorites.

The love story between Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman

The actress from movies like “The Princess Diaries” and “The Witches” is often very private about her marriage and children, trying to keep her social media profile almost strictly professional. However, Anne Hatthaway sporadically pampers her fans by giving them details of her personal life on her official Instagram account.

Although Anne Hathaway doesn’t share much about their relationship, what is known is that Adam Shulman is a 40-year-old New York-born jeweler, actor, and producer. Currently the husband of the actress is dedicated to designing jewelry for his jewelry firm which he founded with Heidi Nahser.

The love story between Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman began, after the actress invited the jeweler on a first date to New Orleans for a full weekend. Legend has it that the American knew from the first moment that he would be the one.

After four romantic years of dating, the couple decided to take the next step and married in 2012 at an intimate wedding attended by only their closest friends and family. By 2016 they had their first child and in 2019 they were already welcoming a second baby.

The theory that links William Shakespeare and Anne Hathaway

But what does William Shakespeare have to do with Anne Hathaway and her husband? There is a strong theory that has been around the Internet for some time about the reincarnation of the English playwright in the 16th century to meet his beloved again.

Since an Internet user noticed the great physical resemblance between William Shakespeare and Adam Shulman, a series of assumptions began to unravel, creating a theory that is difficult to ignore.

The English playwright, poet and actor born in 1564 was married to a woman named Anne Hathaway. So immense was the love that the couple had for each other that William Shakespeare wrote for her: “Life is too short to love you only in one, I promise to look for you in the next life”.

After linking the ties between the physical similarity of Adam Shulman and William Shakespeare, the name of the wives of both and the phrase that the poet left written, users of social networks are convinced that it is a reincarnation that finally returned to bring together the lovers of the sixteenth century.