The surprises that Santiago Solari prepares in the Club América line-up against Santos Laguna

Great news! The Eagles of America resumed their activities after end the FIFA Date and the set commanded by Santiago Solariis reported ready to face the Athletic San Luis on the Matchday 4 of Closing Tournament 2022, of the MX League.

After the return of the Americanist squad to training at the Coapa facilities, it was announced that the Azulcrema strategist has a full squad to face Saturday’s match, at the Aztec stadium.

It was also revealed that after the application of various tests PCR, No traces of contagion were found within the Americanist ranks.

Club America statement

“After carrying out 32 tests on members of the first team, coaching staff and staff, the medical department did not detect positive cases of Covid-19. Club América reiterates the call to its great fans to continue observing prevention measures and thus avoid contagion. “, stated the report.

The reincorporation of those who participated in the FIFA Date

This Thursday, the players are expected to William Ochoa, Henry Martin Y Richard Sanchez join the group with the rest of their teammates to put themselves under the orders of the technical director azulcrema, after participating with their respective teams.

The team reinforcements

Meanwhile, the new hires of the feathered team, Diego Valdés, Alejandro Zendejas, Jorge Meré, Jonathan dos Santos and Juan Otero, have a high probability of being part of the ideal eleven that Santiago Solari will use against the Potosi squad.

For its part, one of the returns that most excites the fans is the return of Valdeswho could not debut in due time and form due to a muscle injury suffered last tournament.

In the cases of two saints Y Zendejasit is expected that both players will be active over the weekend, in the outcome that will take place inside the Coloso de Santa Úrsula, after solving various situations that had them off the field.

On the other hand, although Juan Otero had already debuted in this tournament with Santos Lagunathe Colombian will be able to put on the Americanist shirt and in the last hours, he declared for Eagle Passion who will work intensely for ownership.

Finally, the Spanish Jorge Mere pronounced ready and prepared to defend the shield of the Águilas del América, after the soccer player successfully completed his registration in the MX League.

The confirmation

A source of information consulted by the newspaper Record, He stated that the squad is ready and that all the players are already working together.