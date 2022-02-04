The spectacular promotional video of the American television of the Winter Olympics 2022

Today the 2022 Winter Olympics start in Beijing. From February 4 to 20, the best athletes in winter sports meet in China in search of the coveted medals.

U.S is a power in snow sports and goes to the Winter Olympics with the intention of leading the medal table in Chinese territory.

The nbc televisionwhich has the rights in the United States to offer this event, has released a spectacular promotional video for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. The stars of the video are the snowbarder Shaun Whitethe skier Mikaela Shiffrin and the skater Nathan Chen.

with the mythical jurassic park soundtrackthe three American Olympic athletes appear practicing their respective sports while dinosaurs sneak in on the plane in the style of the remembered Steven Spielberg film.

Shaun White appears performing pirouettes on the halfpipe, Mikaela Shiffrin speeding down a snowy slope Nathan Chen skating on a frozen lake.

Shaun White, Mikaela Shiffrin and Nathan Chen are three of the possible medalists for the United States and the three start among the favorites in their respective sports to hang the gold medal at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.