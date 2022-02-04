the special edition of this mobile pulls its price

The realme smartphone has been designed by one of the most famous names in Japan.

You can get one of the most original realme devices. The realme GT Master Edition drops in price and is within your reach for only 254 euros on Amazon. We are talking about its global version, which is accompanied by 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The features offered by this realme are very interesting for a mobile of 250 euros. It has a 120 Hz Super AMOLED panel, 5G, 3 rear cameras and 65W fast charge, Among many other things. What’s more, his body comes out of the mind of Naoto Fukasawa, a famous Japanese designer. Without a doubt, this is a very special smartphone.

Buy the realme mobile at the best price

Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G

6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory

6.43″ Full HD+ 120Hz Super AMOLED display

3 rear cameras

4,300 mAh battery with 65W fast charge

3.5mm jack, USB-C, NFC and 5G

Charging …

READ ALSO realme GT Master Edition, review: high-end features at a mid-range price

The Chinese mobile may be the best place for you to enjoy your favorite series and movies, it has a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED screen, Full HD + resolution and 120 Hz. The very high refresh rate translates into a pleasant sensation of fluidity and speedwhen you get used to a screen like this you can not go back to the traditional 60 Hz.

Your brain is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G, a very solvent processor that has been incorporated by some of the best mid-range processors in recent months. Heavy applications, demanding games, it doesn’t matter, you can handle anything you throw at it. In addition, his 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage are enough for your peace of mind.

You will be able to take good pictures with the 3 cameras that it houses in its rear module: we find a 64 megapixel main sensoran 8 megapixel wide angle and a macro sensing 2 megapixel. In the hole in his forehead, a 32 megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

Something has gone unnoticed, but it is one of the best purchases under 300 euros

Its battery reaches up to 4,300mAh, but it is not the most interesting feature. It has an impressive 65W fast charging technology, you can quickly recover energy whenever you need it. The Chinese device also features a headphone jack, NFC connectivity and up to 5Ghe lacks nothing.

The realme GT Master something has happened unnoticed, but it is one of the best purchases under 300 euros. You will find very few such complete and original options at this price, if you are interested, do not think twice. You will receive at home a mobile, powerful, complete and differential.

Related topics: Mobile, Offers, Realme

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Sign up for Disney + for $ 8.99 and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!