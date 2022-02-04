the song Justin Timberlake wrote for Britney Spears

This is the song that Justin Timberlake wrote for Britney Spears and it’s full of resentment.

The Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears romance It was one of the favorites in the early 2000s, although it was really a relationship full of, yes, love but also a lot of marketing and power struggles… until it had a fatal end.

Like musicians, they both wanted to express their pain through their songs, therefore, Justin tried to blow off some steam through ‘Cry Me a River’, a song he wrote for the princess of pop, however, is not a letter of love or longing, but of resentment and even spite.

Story of Justin Timberlake’s ‘Cry Me a River’

According to the Daily Mail, Timberlake had mixed feelings after his breakup with Britney, so he wrote the song in just two hours. At first it was a secret that the song was written for her, however, the fans sensed that it was. due to infidelity on the part of the singer.

“I translated my feelings into a way that people could listen and hopefully relate to them. People listened to me and understood it because we have been there”, is heard in the subject.

Justin was devastated and emphasized on the subject that he felt angry and that he wanted his ex to feel the same pain that he experienced, even writing that he was taking revenge on her by moving in with someone else while trying to get in touch with him.

‘Cry Me a River’ won two MTV VMAs in 2003 for Best Male Video and Best Pop Video, in addition to being nominated for three more categories. The song belongs to Justin’s album ‘Justified’, which came out on November 5, 2002.

Currently the musicians have completely separate lives, both are focused on their careers and their personal lives. Apparently their romance was in the past, even when Britney demanded justice for regain his guardianship, one of the celebrities who showed him their unconditional support was him, his ex-boyfriend, Justin Timberlake.

Now ‘Cry Me a River’ is considered one of the best songs in pop history, but at one point it was a show of pain and a lot of resentment.