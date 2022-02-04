The series ‘That ’70s Show’ will return to Netflix with a new sequel

If you remember the popular series ‘That ’70s Show It is likely that your knees will crack a little and your hangover will last more than two days, but that does not matter, what is really important is that it will return to the small screen but with a sequel called ‘That ’90s Show’, which will be part of the wide catalog of the platform Netflix.

‘That ’90s Show’ will be set in the same fictional location as Point Place in Wisconsin a few decades later. ‘That ’70s Show’ It was broadcast between 1998 and 2006 and focused on the life of a group of young people who lived through situations typical of the time such as disco music, smoking marijuana, sex, among other things.

Netflix

revealed on Thursday, February 3, the cast that will star in the sequel, which will be made up of six young people, including relatively new actors and actresses in the entertainment industry in the U.S.

Callie Haverda will be readthe daughter of Eric (Topher Grace) and donna (Laura Prepon). will be added Ashley Auderheide, Mace Colonel, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Reyn Doi Y Sam Morelos. Furthermore, it was confirmed that Kurtwood Smith Y Debra Jo Rupp will return in this sequel as Net Y Kitty Forman. In accordance with Deadlines, Grace Y prepon they are in talks for his return as well as Mila Kunis Y

Ashton Kutcher.



The sequel titled ‘That ’90s Show’ will tell the story of readwho will travel to Wisconsin to visit his grandparents, Net Y kitty formanDuring the summer, there he will form great bonds of friendship with other boys his age. Drugs and sex will be the guiding axes of the series like the previous version, but in a more current context where clothes and music will change radically.

Main cast of ‘That ’90s Show’

Callie Haverda What leia forman: will be the main protagonist of the series and according to TheHollywood Reporter, She will play a teenager who doesn’t know what she wants to do with her life, until she meets other people and her best friend who lives next to her grandparents.

Ashley Auderheide What Gewn: she will be the rebel of the group and a recalcitrant idealist of the movement Bikini Kill, besides the best friend of read.

mace colonel What Jay: He will be the apparent charming and flirtatious boy, although he will not be very successful. He will also be the best friend of Nate and will work in a video game store.

Maxwell Acee Donovan What Nate: will be the best friend of Jay and the brother of Gwennot to mention that he will be the boyfriend of Nikki.

Reyn Doi What Ozzy: He will play a gay and mature boy, as well as being very smart, so the whole group will love him.

Sam Morelos will give life to Nikki: will be the girlfriend of Nateconsidered the most intelligent of the group and with great goals in life, although somewhat reserved.

‘That ’90s Show’ was devised by Gregg Metter (showrunner in charge of production) and the creators of ‘That ’70s Show‘, Bonnie Turner and Terry Turnerwho now collaborates with his daughter, Lindsay Turner. While Kurtwood Smith, Debra Jo Rupp, Marcy Carsey Y Tom Werner They will have credit as executive producers. It is unknown when the filming work will begin as well as its release date.

