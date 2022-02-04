The reason that kept Ousmane Dembélé away from Chelsea

While we still don’t know if Xavi Hernández will have him or not until the end of the season, although he has a fairly wide offensive squad as we already know, Ousmane Dembele he is only five months away from being a free player. Will not renew with FC Barcelona but he also did not attend to proposals to leave the club.

The 24-year-old attacker is the big unknown in the draw culé nowadays. It is known that among his past suitors and also for the future we will have the Chelseasince the Stamford Bridge team is also running as one of the big favorites in this case.

The factor that stopped the bet

account in this case The Athletic that the London team decided not to bet on him despite the fact that Thomas Tüchel was open to the idea when he met him from his time in Dortmund. And it is that for the British club the priority is now to achieve the renewals of Antonio Rüdiger and Andreas Christensen.

Thus, due to the high salary of the Frenchman, the margin for both extensions would have been narrower and could have altered the salary scale. That and that, as this medium affirms, in the summer they could negotiate in other different conditions when they are free.