The new Ford F-150 Lightning can provide electricity to your entire house for 3 days | Video

You have registered successfully
Please click on the link in the email sent to

- Sputnik World, 1920

Technology

Highlights on the latest technological advances and innovations.

https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20220203/the-new-ford-f-150-lightning-can-provide-electricity-to-your-entire-house-for-3-days–video-1121132063 .html

The new Ford F-150 Lightning can provide electricity to your entire house for 3 days | Video

The new Ford F-150 Lightning can provide electricity to your entire house for 3 days | Video

Automaker Ford converted its new F-150 Lightning pickup into an independent power source. This curious technology has the… 02.03.2022, Sputnik World

2022-02-03T17:24+0000

2022-02-03T17:24+0000

2022-02-03T20:36+0000

technology

⚙️ engine

Ford

electric vehicles

/html/head/meta[@name=”og:title”]/@content

/html/head/meta[@name=”og:description”]/@content

https://cdnnmundo1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/03/1121129762_0:0:3641:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_84b3b08656c1be5f4a5c64245257ee3d.jpg

Ford’s first all-electric pickup truck is equipped with Ford Intelligent Backup Power technology that can store 131 kWh of energy and deliver up to 9.6 kW, only available on the extended-range battery option. the F-150 Lightning consists of a Ford Charge Station Pro Level-2 wall charger and the new Home Integration System, which includes a power inverter, a starting battery and a transfer switch that allows two-way electricity flow between the vehicle and the residence. And as if that were not enough, the configuration will be activated immediately if the electrical network fails. The new system was created after Ford’s association with the American company Sunrun, a company specializing in residential solar panels and batteries for the home. In fact, it is necessary to install Sunrun’s home integration system to use the truck as a power source. Another of its capabilities in transferring power reserves was published in December 2021, when it was shown that it could work as a charging point for other electric vehicles with the Pro Power Onboard system. However, the car must have an SAE J1772 category charging port.

https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20220202/predator-on-wheels-this-is-the-wild-ford-bronco-raptor–video-1121034694.html

2022

Sputnik World

contact@sputniknews.com

+74956456601

MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

News

en_ES

Sputnik World

contact@sputniknews.com

+74956456601

MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

https://cdnnmundo1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/03/1121129762_258:0:2989:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c535ade264dc1290228a6a33bcc8fee9.jpg

⚙️ engine, ford, electric vehicles

17:24 GMT 03.02.2022 (updated: 20:36 GMT 03.02.2022)
Follow us on

Automaker Ford converted its new F-150 Lightning pickup into an independent power source. This curious technology has the ability to provide energy to an average house, being very useful in emergencies. It is the first electric pickup to offer this capability.

The first all-electric truck Ford is equipped with technology Ford Intelligent Backup Power (Ford Intelligent Backup System) that can store 131 kWh of energy and deliver up to 9.6 kWonly available in the extended range battery option.

Said configuration the F-150 Lightning consists of a wall charger Ford Charge Station Pro Level-2 and the new Home Integration System, which includes a power inverter, a starting battery and a transfer switch that allows two-way electricity flow between the vehicle and the residence. And if that were not enough, the configuration is will activate immediately if the power grid fails.

The new system was created after Ford’s association with the American company Sunrun, a company specializing in residential solar panels and batteries for the home. In fact, it is necessary to install Sunrun’s home integration system to use the van as a power source.

“Joining Sunrun is leveraging their expertise to bring solar power to more customers and give them the opportunity to turn their truck into an amazing energy storage source, and the future features of the truck can help speed up the development of a solar network.” with lower carbon emissions,” said Ford Power and Charging Services Director Matt Stover.

Ford Bronco Raptor 2022 - Sputnik World, 1920, 02.02.2022

Predator on wheels: this is the wild Ford Bronco Raptor | Video

Another of its capabilities in the transfer of energy reserves was published in December 2021, when it was shown that it could function as a charging point for other electric vehicles with the system. Pro Power Onboard. However, the car must have a charging port of category SAE J1772.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker