The new Ford F-150 Lightning can provide electricity to your entire house for 3 days | Video

Automaker Ford converted its new F-150 Lightning pickup into an independent power source. This curious technology has the ability to provide energy to an average house, being very useful in emergencies. It is the first electric pickup to offer this capability.

The first all-electric truck Ford is equipped with technology Ford Intelligent Backup Power (Ford Intelligent Backup System) that can store 131 kWh of energy and deliver up to 9.6 kWonly available in the extended range battery option.

Said configuration the F-150 Lightning consists of a wall charger Ford Charge Station Pro Level-2 and the new Home Integration System, which includes a power inverter, a starting battery and a transfer switch that allows two-way electricity flow between the vehicle and the residence. And if that were not enough, the configuration is will activate immediately if the power grid fails.

The new system was created after Ford’s association with the American company Sunrun, a company specializing in residential solar panels and batteries for the home. In fact, it is necessary to install Sunrun’s home integration system to use the van as a power source.

“Joining Sunrun is leveraging their expertise to bring solar power to more customers and give them the opportunity to turn their truck into an amazing energy storage source, and the future features of the truck can help speed up the development of a solar network.” with lower carbon emissions,” said Ford Power and Charging Services Director Matt Stover.

