The new Ford F-150 Lightning can provide electricity to your entire house for 3 days | Video
You have registered successfully
Please click on the link in the email sent to
Technology
Highlights on the latest technological advances and innovations.
Automaker Ford converted its new F-150 Lightning pickup into an independent power source. This curious technology has the ability to provide energy to an average house, being very useful in emergencies. It is the first electric pickup to offer this capability.
The first all-electric truck Ford is equipped with technology Ford Intelligent Backup Power (Ford Intelligent Backup System) that can store 131 kWh of energy and deliver up to 9.6 kWonly available in the extended range battery option.
The new system was created after Ford’s association with the American company Sunrun, a company specializing in residential solar panels and batteries for the home. In fact, it is necessary to install Sunrun’s home integration system to use the van as a power source.
“Joining Sunrun is leveraging their expertise to bring solar power to more customers and give them the opportunity to turn their truck into an amazing energy storage source, and the future features of the truck can help speed up the development of a solar network.” with lower carbon emissions,” said Ford Power and Charging Services Director Matt Stover.
Another of its capabilities in the transfer of energy reserves was published in December 2021, when it was shown that it could function as a charging point for other electric vehicles with the system. Pro Power Onboard. However, the car must have a charging port of category SAE J1772.