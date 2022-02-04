The new era in Formula 1 started: Hass was the first team to show its car for 2022 with a unique bet

Haas showed his new car with a detail: they did not develop the 2021 car to bet everything on the 2022 (@HaasF1Team)

The new era of motorsport is already underway. After a 2021 season for history, the Formula 1 is preparing to face a calendar with new rules and reformed vehicles to try to reinforce parity between the teams. The first team to uncover their car was the one that finished last in the table: Haas.

The North American team leaked the model it will use through social networks, although this digitized render also played with lights and shadows to hide any significant secrets that they may have added to prevent other teams from knowing their weapons in depth, something common at this time of the season. . “Launching the new era of Formula 1 cars Raising your hands. Proudly presenting the VF22″, it was presented by Haas to his car which will formally hit the track from February 23 to 25 for the usual tests in Catalonia.

The next presentation that appears on the calendar will be held on next wednesday february 9 when Red Bull, champion team led by Max Verstappen, uncover his single-seater. then continue with Aston Martin (2/10), McLaren (11/2), AlphaTauri (2/14), Ferrari (2/17), Mercedes (2/18), Alpine (2/21) Y Alfa Romeo (2/27). Until now, the only one who did not notify when he will discover his vehicle is Williams.

“The car is anticipated to look noticeably different than what digital renderings show.and the teams want to keep significant parts of their design secret for as long as possible, to avoid revealing any clever ideas they may have had when designing to the max.

The peculiarity of Haas is that it bet an entire year for this new era, to the point that it raced in 2021 without giving its single-seater more innovation to bet all its energies on the 2022 car. “We made the decision in 2020 to really funnel time and resources into the VF-22, giving up everything track-related for 2021, which wasn’t easy to see.. Hopefully that decision will bear fruit and we will fight for points again and get something out of the weekends, ”said Gene Haas, owner of a team that did not add points in 2021 but had struck in the year of his debut (2018 ) after finishing fifth.

This new stage of cars is one of the strongest changes in the 71-year history of F1. To reach this final work, the category and FIA technicians carried out more than 7,500 simulations. Broadly speaking, the models that will be used will have the return after almost 40 years of the ground effect, a simplified front spoiler and dramatic rear spoiler, plus new 18-inch tires. As a result of these modifications, the minimum weight of the car will go from 768 kilos to 790 and will be slightly larger than in 2021.

Expectations will now be focused on the Barcelona circuit tests, but mainly on what will happen from March 11 to 13 in Bahrain, with the last official tests and where it is expected that the final models of all the teams will be seen without hiding the different secrets they prepared. The season will start in that same place seven days later.

This will be the car that Mazepin and Schumacher will use (Photo: @HaasF1Team)

"We made the decision in 2020 to really funnel time and resources into VF-22, giving up everything track-related for 2021," the team principal said (Photo: @HaasF1Team)

The teams have already warned that the cars will look noticeably different than what they show in the digital representations to keep the important parts of the design in the design (Photo: @HaasF1Team)

