The Mexican Johnny Depp does exist and will act in the Mexican telenovela ‘Mi fortuna es amarte’ with Fernanda Urdapilleta

Mexico is a country that can boast many things, including having our own Johnny Depp. The way you read it… and as bizarre as it sounds, he could participate in ‘My fortune is loving you, a Televisa melodrama with Fernanda Urdapilleta.

Currently, the name of Johnny Depp is linked to controversy, all thanks to the divorce he is going through with his ex-wife, Amber Heard. Little by little, his life is returning to normal, because the actor will start shooting a movie in France.

The one that concerns us is the following: Did you know that in Mexico we have our own Johnny Depp and that he is about to appear in a telenovela on Televisa? Imagine living in the Netherlands and missing out on all of this! It was great to be alive!

Sorry for the emotion (hehe), and all this, who is such a unique person? It’s about the Mexican actor Gabriel Regueira who, in his social networks, pays tribute to the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean, by disguising himself as Jack Sparrow or the dark wizard Grindelwald, villain of Fantastic Animals: the crimes of Grindelwald.

Now, what role would you play in the soap opera my fortune is to love you? Actually none. This is because, until now, he himself was the one who suggested his foray into his networks, where he published a couple of clips to promote the production of Nicandro Diazstarring susana gonzalezDavid Zepeda, Serge Sendel, Denia Agalianu, Carlos de la MotaChantal Andere, Michelle GonzalezMaria Rojo, Luis Felipe Tovar, Omar Iron, Lisset, Ana Bertha Espin, Light Elena Gonzalez, michelle viethFernanda Urdapilleta, adriana fonseca and many more.

Now, what is this story about? It focuses on Natalia Robles (González), a housewife who has dedicated her life to her family; and on the eve of celebrating her twentieth wedding anniversary, she discovers the betrayal of her husband, Adrián Cantú (Sendel), who flees from her with her best friend, Verónica Alanís (Agalianu). This evil duo scammed the clients of the real estate company where they were both partnersalong with Mario (De la Mota), Veronica’s boyfriend.

‘Against wind and tide’: The absurd scene of the telenovela with Sebastián Rulli and Marlene Favela that will make you cry with laughter

Natalia collapses because, in addition, her husband leaves her in ruins, however, in the midst of her desolate situation, she decides to be reborn from the rubble to raise her daughters Andrea (Urdapilleta) and Regina (Daniela Martínez Caballero). Soon, the life of the protagonist will be mixed with that of Vicente (Zepeda), man with whom she will believe in love again.

Let’s cross our fingers that fate gives place to the Mexican Johnny Depp in this melodrama in which, weeks ago, he also participated Carmen Salinas until the day of his death, literally. But that is another story.