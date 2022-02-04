The Machine surpassed Chivas, América, Tigres and Rayados in signings

With its great winter market that made Blue Cross For this semester, La Maquina surpassed in signings teams like Tigres and Monterrey, which have one of the highest payrolls in the MX League and even the big three; America, ChivasPumas, who did not have many reinforcements.

In this season, Monterey Y tigers They occupy the first and second place, respectively, as the most expensive teams in Mexican soccer; however, despite their large budget, they did not bet on few talents to defend their jersey; Javier Aguirre Y Michael Herrera They will have little internal competition.

Among the four great teams of Mexican soccer, the sky-blue board stood out by putting together a great team between national and international players, since the America that is used to doing ‘bomb signings‘ Facing this tournament there were few reinforcements that he made with just five players.

For his part, the Sacred Flock was only made of the services of Robert Alvaradowho came to the rojiblanco team through an exchange with Cruz Azul, in which they arrived at La Noria Uriel Antuna Y Alexander Mayorga and that now they will seek to consolidate under the orders of John Reynoso.

While Pumas was the only team that left its fans with some uncertainty by not making any contracts for this Closure 2022. However, one of the movements that stood out the most during this winter market was the transfer of Erik Lyrawho arrived at Cruz Azul for sale with a value of 4.4 million dollars.

