The last publication of Kendall Jenner unleashes the fury of users in social networks

Kendall Jenner is one of the most famous women in the world, so her millions of fans break down every last detail of all her publications.

This week, the top model shared a gallery of photos that at first glance seem normal, however, her followers filled her comments with criticism for a strange reason: the legend.

Kendall shared several photos of her daily life, her dog, selfies, photos of her working out, and her car collection. She accompanied them with the legend “things I love”. However, her boyfriend, basketball player Devin Booker, does not appear in any of them.

“How sad! And Devin?” commented one user. “Where’s Devin?” another commented. “You love material things more than your partner, what a shame,” wrote another fan.

And although Devin really is what Kendall loves most in the world, we have to keep one thing in mind, the couple has always been as private as possible. In fact, even though the two are very famous, they rarely share photos together.

Kendall and Devin have been together since June 2020 and it seems to be one of the most stable and calm relationships in the entire Kardashian-Jenner dynasty. Do you think his fans crossed the line?