The Kardashians on vacation in Mexico, this is how they are spending it

The Kardashians are on vacation in Mexico, so they let it be seen on social networks Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian.

According to the stories that were uploaded to his Instagram account, Kourtney Kardashian is in the company of her boyfriend Travis Bakerand Kris Jenner next to Corey Gamble, enjoying a vacation in Cabo San Lucas.

the older sister of the Kardashians She was the first to tell her followers that she was in Mexican territory: she did it with a publication in which she appears with a colorful bikini.

“Hello, how are you?” Were the words that the influencer in the publication, which already has more than a million and a half of “I like”.

Later, he published another series of images with another angle, where his worked figure looks, photos that received thousands of positive comments.

Kourtney Kardashian also uploaded content to her stories, where you can see that I was with mariachis; In addition, he uploaded another video on the beach.

Travis Barker, Kourtney’s boyfriend, shared a publication in which he appears carrying the model below the private jet in which they arrived in Mexico.

This image is very significant for the drummer of the band Blink-182, who had confessed that he was terrified of flying, after years ago he was in a tragic accident where several people died.

“With you anything is possible” the musician wrote.

Users reacted surprised and congratulated him because he was finally able to overcome that fear of flying by plane. The post has more than a million likes.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been officially dating since February of this year, after she had a 10-year relationship with the father of her three children, Scott Disick.

Previously, Travis Barker had appeared in several episodes of reality Keeping Up With The Kardashianswhere he was seen sharing with the family and with Kourtney’s children.