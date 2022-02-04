The Kardashians and their curious list of Christmas gifts

4/6

Khloe’s gift

The youngest of the Kardashians showed her concern for the environment by give away a smart compost from What my to her sisters and friends, which costs almost 11 thousand pesos and it has a minimalist design, very much according to your taste.

“Not only is this device super stylish, it makes composting easy. I love that I can incorporate my eco-friendly habits into my life, and teach True about the importance of eliminating food at the same time! I hope my friends and family enjoy it as much as I do,” he said.

Kylie’s gift

The businesswoman has become a beauty guru so it was clear that her gift would be a very popular gadget: a led light from Lightstim from 5,332 pesos, special for treat wrinkles.

“I love the LED lights. It’s one of my favorite things about getting a facial, and this device brings this technology into the house,” said the younger Jenner.