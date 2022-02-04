The judge decrees prison for one of those detained for financing the IS

02.04.2022 08:02 p.m.

Alejandro Abascal, judge of the National audience, has decreed the prison provisional, communicated and without bail for one of the three detainees for his alleged involvement in a cell dismantled on Wednesday in Catalonia dedicated to the financing of jihadist terrorism.

The head of the Central Court of Instruction number 1 of the National Court has sent one of the three detainees to prison, the person in charge of a company investigated for alleged financing of jihadism, at the request of the prosecutor, after taking a statement from her along with the other two arrested in the same operation.

two on the loose

The other two, a man of Libyan nationality and a Moroccan woman, have been released with precautionary measures. They will have to appear in court every fortnight and will not be able to leave the country, which is why the judge has ordered the withdrawal of their passports.

As you have advanced The vanguard, the National Police has considered this alleged jihadist funding cell to have been dismantled, the arrest of these three under investigation in Barcelona, ​​Girona and Valencia.

Help the fighters

The police believe that the members of the cell not only financed the organization but also supported the fighters from the war Libya. Specifically, they were in charge of searching for reputable private clinics in Catalonia so that the terrorists could be treated for combat wounds before returning to the front lines. Some of them came to immolate themselves.

Those investigated used the hawala, a method that consists of sending money between trusted people without going through the banking system, so that there is no record of them. The investigation shows that those investigated carried out large money movements Without justification.

They diverted funds to Libya

As explained by the General Directorate of the Police, the investigation began two years ago, in 2019, when the agents detected the presence in Spain of a person linked to the leadership of a Libyan militia linked to the Islamic State.

After carrying out several investigations, they discovered that this person had a business structure that operated in several countries, one of them Spain, which diverted funds to Libya to finance the terrorist militia.

Manchester bombing

During the operation, three homes were searched in Barcelona Y Sant Adria del Besos, a commercial establishment in Badalona and two high-end vehicles, and numerous documentation, effects and technical supports have been seized and are being analyzed by the investigators. In addition, it has been seized Big amount of money in cash, of which 20,000 euros were located inside one of the vehicles.

The Islamic State in Libya is credited with an attack in Europe, that of Manchester of 2017. The explosion of manchester-arena during a concert Ariana Grande caused 22 deaths and more than 100 injuries.