The incredible connection of Selena Gomez and Coldplay in the video for ‘Let somebody go’ | Music

It’s been almost 4 months since Coldplay put on sale his ninth studio album, Music of the spheres. In that time the British formation has released ‘barely’ a couple of singles: Higher power and My universe. Two very powerful singles that will soon have a continuation thanks to let somebody go.

Your collaboration with Selena Gomez It has been rearing its head for some time now with some live performances by Chris Martin, but it seems that its time has finally come. The video clip will premiere on the main streaming platforms this Monday, February 7.

This has been confirmed by the British in a publication on their official accounts on social networks in which they have confirmed their collaboration with Selena Gomez as the third single from Music of the Spheres: “Let Somebody Go // Coldplay X @selenagomez // The new single // Monday 🤍✨” (“Let Somebody Go // Coldplay x Selena Gomez // The new single // Monday”).

In the image that accompanies the publication, the good harmony between the soloist and the English quartet is clear. As we said, since October the studio version of the song can be heard as part of the album. At that time Selena Gomez and Coldplay exchanged words of praise.

“Thank you Coldplay for inviting me to be part of this beautiful project” advanced Selena Gomez. “Thank you for honoring us with your beautiful voice, Selena. It’s a dream come true to collaborate with you. Much love C, G, W and J” replied Chris Martin, Guy Berryman, Will Champion and Jonny Buckland. “It’s a dream come true that I’m singing on a Coldplay album. Chris wrote a beautiful song for her that they recorded together in April. They already have plans for a special live performance around the release of the album,” assured the environment at the time. singer.

There are just a few days left until we can enjoy the audiovisual proposal of this song that will be carried out by Dave Meyers, a director who we have seen as responsible for other successful songs: No Tears Left to Cry, God is a Woman and Positions of Ariana Grande; Bad Guy by Billie Eilish; adore you by Harry Styles; or Miss by Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello.

For Selena, this collaboration represents her return to the stage after 999 along with Colombian singer Camilo, in addition to his first EP in Spanish titled Revelation, which he released in March. Let somebody go will be the third single from Music of the Spheres after Higher power and My universe (with BTS).