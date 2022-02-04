The history of their rivalry and how it was arranged

Eminem and Snoop Dogg they are two of the most iconic rappers of all time and in their own way, each has made a career that will be remembered forever in hip-hop. However, while both are respected for their work and have been seen together on several occasions (they will appear together in the Super Bowl LVI half show on February 13), there is a history between them not very friendly to be exact.

Just as they have thrown good vibes between them, there have also been some important frictions. Fortunately, these frictions have not exploded into a major conflict; the matter has not reached a beef of colossal proportions as commonly happens among rappers. But then, what is behind this friendship/enmity that comes and goes?

This time, it’s time to review the history of conflicts between Slim Shady and The DOGG.

The list of the best rappers according to Snoop Dogg

The most recent brush between the two has not even come to light for a long time. It was given in 2020 after an interview that Snoop Dogg gave the segment The Breakfast Club of the radio station Power 105.1, where the interpreter of “Gin & Juice” gave his list of the best rappers of all time. That list, which he later shared on social networks, had many exponents of the old school genre, from the 80s and early 90s… but not Eminem or some contemporary.

The media bomb exploded when Snoop said on that radio show: “Eminem, the great white hope. White rappers had zero respect in rap…”. And if more controversy was needed, the Dogg supplemented his statement by ensuring that Marshall Mathers (Em’s real name) has the recognition that is known thanks to Dr. Dre. Whether true or not, the comment felt incendiary to some.

Months passed and in December 2020, Eminem released a song titled “Zeus” where he made reference to Snoop Dogg’s sayings. “As far as smashing ‘beefs’ goes [jerga para referirse a rivalidades en el rap]I’m used to being hit / But not in my field /And as diplomatic as I try to be, the last thing Snoop is after me“wrote Em in some verses.

In the song, Marshall added some references to how disappointed he was in the Long Beach rapper and threw a pun between the words GOD and DOG. That is to say, I lower it from an eminence to an animal, if we take it in the context of the rola. But that quarrel didn’t really last that long.

By January 2021, Snoop had an interview with Andy Cohen where he mentioned that Eminem he said what he said [en ‘Zeus’] And I respect it. Let’s leave it there”. Months later, in October 2021 and back on the radio show of The Breakfast Clubthe African-American rapper mentioned that he had apologized to the “Lose Yourself” singer and that they were fine; that they were family. The latter also secured it at some point… but this was only the last of the chapters between them.

Dr. Dre’s Protégés

Although now it is said that they smoothed things over and are good friends (as we said, they will perform together in the next Super Bowl), lSnoop Dogg and Eminem’s rivalry It has more meat to grab and it comes from long ago. To better understand what happens between them, we must remember the relationship that each one has with the aforementioned dr dre.

In different periods of time, each one was protected by the legendary Compton producer, it was he who discovered them and it was he who led their careers to stardom. In the mid-1990s, Dre produced doggy style which became at the time the best-selling rap album in its first week. Snoop was already a reality on the West Coast rap scene. However, the subsequent DOGG albums, now without Dre’s production, they didn’t have the same impact.

By the mid-late ’90s, Dr. Dre was also having a hard time with his own work, both as a rapper and as a producer, so the Interscope label almost almost had an ultimatum for him. and that’s when Eminem appeared as his strong card. Marshall, a young white rapper from Detroit, teamed up with Dre to release his second album called The Slim Shady LP which was a real bombshell for hip-hop.

Just as an anecdotal fact, this Em record material broke the figures of doggy style by Snoop Dogg as the best-selling rap album in its first week. Dr. Dre’s new protégé had ‘dethroned’ his former colleague. And well, there was no conflict as such at that time, because even as much Eminem and Snoop collaborated on the song “Bitch Please II” (alongside Nate Dogg, Dre and Xzibit) by The Marshall Mathers LP the 2000.

Around 2001, they appeared together in the movie TheWash too… but the following years would get complicated.

Are “Stan” and “Round Here” similar?

Dr Dre and Snoop Dogg they were frequent collaborators again in the late 1990s and early 2000s, but the former NWA member no longer saw Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr. -Snoop’s real name- like before. The rap sensation was Eminem and Dre saw more potential in him than in any other artist he had collaborated with before.

That shows on Dre’s album The Chronic 2001, where Em gets more credits as a contributor and writer than Snoop. Again, we reiterate, there is not so much anger at that time, but record sales between the two artists continued to record an abysmal difference with a favorable trend for Detroit. Then, a few years later, there would be two crucial moments where the friction did rise.

On the one hand, Snoop Dogg took several accusations for the song “Round Here” of the disk The Blue Carpet Treatment (2006). That theme was produced by Dr. Dre and around there, it was ensured that It was very similar in the instrumental to “Stan” by Eminem (which uses a sample of Dido’s “Thank You” and, by the way, was not produced by Dre).

In an interview, Snoop was questioned about this and said that for him they did not look alike and that he himself did not listen to Eminem’s album. “I don’t listen to Eminem albums, no disrespect. But I don’t listen to his records”says the Californian to later ensure that “Round Here” is a song for gangsters and not a song about an obsessed fanatic.

A collaboration that supposedly Eminem rejected

By the early 2000s, it was clear that Eminem was the icon of hip-hop and as we said, he was able to bring together Snoop Dogg, Nate Doog and other famous rappers for the song “Bitch Please II” by The Marshall Mathers LP. And according to legend (or at least some other rappers), Dogg now wanted Em to grant him a collaboration.

Daz Dillinger -former West Coast rapper and Snoop’s cousin- told in January 2021 about an old misunderstanding between the two. According to this, Uncle Snoop had asked Slim Shady to appear on one of his albums for a song, but the white rap star would have refused.

Dillinger himself points out, in other details, that Eminem had not rejected the collaboration as such because he was not even aware of the proposal. The story goes that Snoop communicated with Paul Rosenbergone of Em’s handlers, to put the idea of ​​a collaboration on the table, but Rosenberg himself would not have said anything to Marshall. Well, that’s what Daz tells and that’s where a certain animosity between the two would come from.

the rivalry is over

With the passage of time and although it is not very common to see them together, things cooled down. Already entered in 2010 and to date, both have uploaded photos being together to their respective social networks. Out there, Snoop Dogg has commented that they are fine with each other and despite their recent conflict between 2020 and 2021, things have calmed down.

Well, just so you have in mind, they are both part of the artists that will headline the Super Bowl LVI halftime show along with Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, and Mary J. Blige in this month of February 2022. It will be a show without a doubt, just as their relationship has been in the rap scene.